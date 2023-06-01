Orchard Software, Emerus Partner for Point-of-Care Testing Excellence

CARMEL, Ind., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Orchard Software has partnered with Emerus Holdings Inc. for implementation of its Orchard® Point-of-Care™ software solution. Emerus, the nation's first and largest operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals, will leverage Orchard Point-of-Care's high level of configurability to support its unique and diverse point-of-care testing (POCT) program. Emerus has successfully deployed Orchard Point-of-Care in their eight Dallas-Fort Worth hospitals, with plans to continue implementation in the remaining testing hospitals in San Antonio, El Paso, Oklahoma City, Pittsburgh and Milwaukee. With Orchard Point-of-Care, Emerus can standardize POCT activities, employ POCT tools for diverse workflows, and ensure data privacy and connectivity for their proactive patient care model.

Emerus chose to partner with Orchard after a thorough laboratory information system (LIS) search. "As we grow our network of neighborhood hospitals, we need a robust LIS that is scalable and sustainable for our unique needs," said Shannon Gabrysch, Vice President of Support Services. "Orchard's customer-friendly software streamlines laboratory services with increased efficiency, enhanced reporting, and built-in quality control functions that enable us to improve patient outcomes."

"We are excited to work with Emerus and be a part of their innovative, proactive patient care services," said Billie Whitehurst, CEO of Orchard Software. "With Orchard Point-of-Care, Emerus can continue to grow its services and achieve its mission of providing quality care to the communities that need it most."

Orchard Software Corporation is a leader in the laboratory information system industry and offers a variety of solutions. Orchard serves more than 2,000 laboratories across the country, helping them improve efficiency, reduce errors, and enhance integration. Orchard's cloud-based solutions are installed in physician groups and clinics, hospitals, independent reference labs, student health centers, veterinary labs, public health organizations, universities, and retail facilities. For more information regarding Orchard Software Corporation, visit www.orchardsoft.com .

Emerus is a nationally recognized, innovative leader in the delivery of emergency, inpatient, and diagnostic medical healthcare. Emerus, the nation's first and largest operator of small-format neighborhood hospitals, has incorporated a new paradigm into patient care that has significantly improved access to health care for thousands of people, many of whom live in underserved areas where high-quality patient-centric services are needed most. Emerus works with leading health systems across the nation to put more care and best-in-class provider services into the communities they serve.

