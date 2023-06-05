Medline optimizes leading Remedy Skin Care line

Updated packaging, clinical educational enhancements help clinicians elevate patient care delivery

NORTHFIELD, Ill., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline, the market leader in skin care, today announced a re-packaging initiative for its Remedy Skin Care line as part of the company's commitment to making skin care more intuitive for clinicians. Attendees of this year's WOCNext conference will be able to learn more about the initiative from June 4 – June 7 at booth #1226.

Medline holds over 50% of the skin care market share across acute care and post-acute care settings and has launched a re-packaging initiative for its leading Remedy Skin Care line. Enhancements include intuitive product labeling and improved color-coding on both ends of packaging to elevate patient care. Learn more at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/remedy-skin-care/. (PRNewswire)

Medline holds over 50% of the skin care market share across acute care and post-acute care settings. Launched in 2004, Medline's Remedy Skin Care line has grown into a comprehensive system of products to help with every skin care need, including cleansing, moisturizing, protecting and treating. After pioneering a unique color-coding system that enhanced efficiency, Medline has continued to make updates to improve the skin care line. Leveraging feedback from nurses that highlighted the importance that packaging must be intuitive and stand out in a sea of products, the Remedy Skin Care line re-packaging features the following enhancements:

Intuitive product labeling to state the function and help nurses quickly find the most effective product. For example, to cleanse, moisturize, prevent, protect or treat.

Enhanced color-coding on both ends of packaging to help nurses quickly and confidently identify the purpose of the product, regardless of how it is stored. The color-coding aligns to product use:

Updated education on packaging aligning with the new aligning with the new Coalition for At-Risk Skin's 21 consensus statements to clearly outline how to use the product line effectively. Supplementing the education directly on the packaging, the initiative is supported with online trainings and easily accessible color-coordinated resources such as posters and print outs.

Driving skin care innovation

Medline has maintained its position as a market leader in skin care for the last 17 years.

"As the leader in this product category for over a decade, it is our responsibility to listen to clinicians and think of new ways to help improve outcomes and make healthcare run better. This latest enhancement focuses on leveraging useful packaging and education to empower nurses and help them deliver high quality patient care," said Josh Kolof, director of product management, Advanced Skin Care, Medline. "Our commitment to clinical efficacy and expansive evaluation of our products sets us apart from other skin care lines."

Since 2004, the Medline Advanced Skin Care team has conducted over 25 clinical studies to gather evidence on Remedy Skin Care products to prove the products make a difference in clinical outcomes. Additionally, Medline has conducted multiple research studies with nurses to drive the product line's efficiency and ease of use. This unique combination of studies helped pave the way for important proactive updates to improve the skin care line and maintain premium products.

Learn more about the Remedy Skin Care line at https://www.medline.com/skin-health/remedy-skin-care/.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 34,500+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at www.medline.com.

