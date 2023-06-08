Hand-crafted, legacy spirit Loco Tequila receives highest bid at annual Vida OLE! Dinner and Auction, fetching $100,000

Over $1.7 million raised to support health care for Napa's essential workers

SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- El Arenal, Jalisco-based ultra-premium Loco Tequila made its Napa Valley debut to great fanfare at the annual Vida OLE! Dinner and Auction on May 20. Recently named "Best Overall Tequila" by Robb Report, Loco Tequila provided the highest earning live auction lot of the evening, with an exceptionally curated Mexico City-based trip with unique access to top art and gastronomy experiences which sold for $100,000. The success of the lot was momentous for the legacy tequila brand, which was recently introduced into the United States in the San Francisco Bay Area. Hosted at Sullivan Rutherford Estate, the weekend's events raised over $1.7 million in support of health care for Napa Valley's essential workers.

Loco Tequila was developed as a tequila of terruño (terroir), preserving 200-year-old artisanal tequila-making methods.

Maestro Tequilero and Creador of Loco Tequila, Alberto Navarro, who authored the award-winning "Larousse del Tequila," was a guest of honor at the event. Navarro was thrilled to speak with guests about Loco Tequila and the team's commitment to preserving and rescuing the original identity of blue Weber agave. With more than 200 acres of agave fields, Loco Tequila was developed as a tequila of terruño (terroir), melding 200-year-old artisanal tequila-making methods with today's high-touch farming and innovation.

In addition to a limited-edition, hand-painted bottle of Loco Puro Corazón, Loco Tequila's auction lot offered an unparalleled experience in Mexico City, widely regarded as a cultural epicenter of gastronomy, art and history. The package featured unsurpassed hospitality through invitation-only access to renowned artists' workshops and private-dining experiences at some of the world's finest restaurants, including Quintonil and Garum; and a stay at the founders' private estate designed by celebrated architect Ricardo Legorreta.

"Loco Tequila was born through a crazy vision with the mission of paying homage to those pioneers, artists, creators, and innovators who are not afraid to do things differently," said Juan Pablo Torres Padilla, Managing Partner of Loco Tequila USA. "We were honored to contribute to the fundraising efforts and toast the OLE Health founders, our Estate's founder James O'Neil Sullivan, Rick Jones, John Shafer and all those in attendance who no doubt have dared to believe and to follow their passions."

About Loco Tequila

Born from a passion to showcase Mexico's history, art and legacy with an exceptional spirit that rescues the original identity of the blue agave, Loco Tequila has redefined the standards of excellence by incorporating ancestral methods with innovative techniques. The home of Loco Tequila is Hacienda La Providencia, an estate rich with tradition and a reputation for superior quality dating back to the 1700s. Unique to the industry, Loco Tequila owns and farms over 200 acres of agave within El Arenal, Jalisco. The proprietary fields are expertly managed by third generation Maestro Agavero, José Antonio Sánchez López. Directing the fermentation and distillation process is Creador and Maestro Tequilero, Alberto Navarro. The team's goal is to achieve prominent and balanced agave flavors expressive of terroir, never masked by commonly used additives or flavors. Loco Tequila produces three distillations: Loco Blanco ($135), the flagship tequila that balances power and purity; Loco Ámbar ($199) a limited edition reposado blended from Loco Blanco that was rested in four hand selected barrels for 6-8 months; and Loco Puro Corazón ($349), a pristine, elegant and rare expression, meticulously selected from the "pure heart" of the distillation.

For more information about Loco Tequila, please visit https://loco-tequila.com/ and follow @locotequilausa .

