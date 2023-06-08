SecureCRT 9.4 (Official) and SecureFX 9.4 (Official) from VanDyke Software Enhance User Experience with a Dynamic System Display Theme and New Session Manager Icons

On Windows, SecureFX and SecureCRT add a system display theme to ensure the application matches preferred light or dark mode.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VanDyke Software ®, a developer of multi-platform secure terminal emulation and secure file transfer software, today announced new official releases of SecureCRT® 9.4 and SecureFX® 9.4.

Enhanced Application Interface Improves Visual Experience and Ease of Use

"With this release of SecureCRT and SecureFX, we've added several new features that improve the GUI and help align the application look and feel with the customer's system colors," said Maureen Jett, Product Director. "On Windows, a system display theme allows SecureCRT and SecureFX customers to synchronize their application with their preferred light or dark mode system settings. Additionally, SecureCRT adds dynamic terminal color settings on all platforms."

On the Windows platform, SecureCRT and SecureFX icons in the Session Manager now reflect the session's protocol, making it easier to visually identify the session type prior to making connections.

SecureCRT also allows most dialogs to be resized to fit more information.

RDP Enhancements

SecureCRT for Windows adds the ability for RDP sessions to redirect audio, printers, clipboard, and keyboard shortcuts.

Administrative Options Help Enforce Security Best Practices

SecureCRT and SecureFX for Windows add an administrative option that helps enforce security best practices by preventing host keys from being saved. An additional administrative option in SecureCRT disallows the anti-idle capabilities, giving administrators more control over system resources.

Improved TLS Compatibility, Certificate Support, and Audio Notification in SecureFX

A new option allows OpenSSL to be used for TLS connections, providing support for TLS 1.3 on Windows 10 as well as better compatibility with FTPS, HTTPS, and servers using OpenSSL. For Windows 11, FTP/TLS and HTTPS sessions now support TLS 1.3. Other SecureFX improvements include enhanced certificate support and the ability to play a sound when a synchronization operation completes.

New Algorithm Support

SecureCRT and SecureFX now support x509v3-ecdsa-sha2 algorithms for keys stored in a .pfx or .p12 file (RFC 6187).

SecureCRT 9.4 (Official) and SecureFX 9.4 (Official) Include Technical Support During Evaluation

Fully-functional evaluation copies of SecureCRT and SecureFX can be downloaded from the VanDyke Software website at www.vandyke.com. Evaluators have full access to VanDyke Software's expert technical support to assist with installation, configuration, and testing during the 30-day evaluation period.

About VanDyke Software, Inc.

Busy IT professionals depend on VanDyke Software to deliver rock-solid, easy-to-configure software for secure remote access, secure file transfer, terminal emulation, and remote administration. VanDyke Software offers a fully-supported evaluation of its products prior to purchase, providing both evaluators and customers with a higher level of service.

The company's product offerings include the SecureCRT Secure Shell terminal emulator, the SecureFX secure file transfer client, and the VShell ® secure file transfer server. For more information about VanDyke Software, visit the company's website at www.vandyke.com .

