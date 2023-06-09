Electric Playhouse Launches WeFunder Campaign and Unveils Plans for its New Immersive Entertainment Experience on the Las Vegas Strip

LAS VEGAS, June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric Playhouse, an industry leader in the world of interactive and immersive digital entertainment, has launched its crowdfunding campaign on WeFunder. This WeFunder marks an exciting new chapter for the company and for the city of Las Vegas.

Located at the iconic Forum Shops at Caesars Palace, Electric Playhouse promises to bring a unique entertainment experience to the heart of the Las Vegas Strip. The company's CEO, Brandon Garrett, said Electric Playhouse will be "like the Holodeck from 'Star Trek' – an immersive and interactive entertainment space that can change between a wide variety of experiences with the click of a button. It's unlike anything on the market today."

Through the WeFunder campaign, Electric Playhouse is offering the public a unique opportunity to be a part of this groundbreaking venture. The campaign invites both large and small individual investors to participate in the growth and success of Electric Playhouse's Las Vegas location.

Alongside the crowdfunding campaign, Electric Playhouse has launched a new website for its Las Vegas location, providing an online portal for interested people to learn more about what this innovative entertainment venture has to offer.

As part of its opening, Electric Playhouse is providing an early bird membership at a discount and is accepting inquiries for private parties and events. With this new location, Electric Playhouse aims to provide an unforgettable, customizable experience for all ages and all occasions.

"From families and friends, to companies seeking unique team-building experiences or unforgettable event spaces, Electric Playhouse is ready to redefine what it means to entertain and be entertained," added Garrett.

For more information or to participate in the WeFunder campaign go to https://wefunder.com/electric.playhouse

To sign up to learn more about the new Las Vegas website go to www.electricplayhouse.com/las-vegas

"Together, let's take entertainment to a whole new level," said Garrett.

About Electric Playhouse

Electric Playhouse is a premier destination for interactive and immersive experiences. The company's mission is to bring play into people's lives through interactive and immersive gaming, immersive dining, and events. Electric Playhouse is committed to fostering a sense of community and connection through social collaborative play for all ages.

For more information, visit www.electricplayhouse.com/las-vegas or follow Electric Playhouse on social media @playelectric

