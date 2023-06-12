Info-Tech Research Group Releases New Resource to Help IT Leaders Select the Right Enterprise Application Software

Enterprise application software (EAS) is a large software system that provides a broad and integrated set of features that supports a range of business operations and processes across an organization. An EAS that is doing its job well is invisible to the business, but the challenges come when the tool is visible and has become a source of friction.

TORONTO, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - At a time when organizations are seeking to streamline productivity amid an uncertain economy, having the right enterprise application software (EAS) in place is critical to an organization's overall functionality. However, EAS systems are expensive, their benefits are difficult to quantify, and they often suffer from poor user satisfaction. In the current digital landscape, technology continues to evolve and organizational goals change, further complicating the adoption of the right EAS. In response to the challenges faced by IT and organizational leaders in selecting the best-fit solution for their organization's needs, global research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published its newest industry resource, Select an Enterprise Application.

The firm advises in the new resource that accountability for EAS success is shared between IT and the business. A unified approach to building the EAS strategy promotes an integrated roadmap so all stakeholders have clear direction on the future. The selection process must be driven by the organization's overall strategy, determined by using a structured requirements gathering process, and analyzed using a vendor evaluation framework.

"Too often, organizations jump into selecting replacement systems without understanding the needs of the organization. Alignment between business and IT is just one part of the overall strategy," says Hong Kwok, advisory director at Info-Tech Research Group. "Identifying key pain points and opportunities, assessed in the light of organizational strategy, will provide a strong foundation to the transformation of the EAS system."

The firm cautions that selecting and implementing an EAS is one of the most expensive and time-consuming technological transformations an organization can undertake. Organizations rarely have both sufficient knowledge and the resources to properly evaluate, select, and implement an EAS, forcing them to turn to external partnerships.

To provide IT and organizational leaders with the understanding and direction they need to make the right technology decisions, Info-Tech has created a four-phase process to successfully select an enterprise application software that supports the business strategy. The process, which is included in the recently released resource, is outlined below:

Align and assemble the team: Phase one will help IT leaders gain an understanding of recent EAS technology, validate readiness before starting EAS selection, and assemble an EAS selection team through identification of key players. Define your EAS: The second phase requires the identification of business processes, inventory applications, and data flows, as well as gathering and prioritizing requirements. Engage, evaluate, and finalize selection: Phase three helps IT leaders build an initial list of vendors and implementors to reach out to and create an evaluation checklist for rating the incoming responses. Prepare for implementation: The fourth and final phase supports the discussion on what is required to transition to a proper implementation of the selected EAS.

Info-Tech Research Group reminds IT leaders that EAS technology is critical to facilitating an organization's flow of information across multiple business units and allows for the seamless integration of systems, creating a holistic view of the enterprise to support decision making. Having a structured approach to gathering the necessary resources, defining key requirements, and engaging with the right shortlist of vendors to select the best fit for the organization is crucial.

To access the full resource, which expands on the four key phases as outlined above, download Select an Enterprise Application.

