TriNet Launching Platform Enhancements to Meet Increased Complexities of Running a Small and Medium-Size Business

LAS VEGAS, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the SHRM (Society for Human Resource Management) Annual Conference and Expo 2023, TriNet (NYSE: TNET), a leading provider of comprehensive human resources solutions for small and medium-size businesses (SMBs), announced a series of enhancements to its platform, created to adapt to the ever-changing needs of its customers in today's business environment. Available now is redesigned workforce analytics, and 24-7 support on TriNet Mobile will be added at the end of the month. Coming later this summer are a personalized benefits guide, a product partnership with G-P (Globalization Partners) that allows its customers to manage employees who work outside of the U.S., and an online community that allows for customers to engage with TriNet while collaborating with other SMB leaders, called The Wing.

"The resilience that our customers have demonstrated as they aim to maximize their growth and innovation has been a motivating force for us as we look for solutions that best suit the needs of the SMBs we support," said Lisa Reeves, Chief Product Officer at TriNet. "Our new capabilities around people data and our mobile app come at a time when mobility and data-based decision making is of great importance. I'm also pleased to bring our unique network of customers closer together to share ideas and advice through our new customer community."

The redesigned Workforce Analytics tool allows for a more seamless experience for SMBs to better understand and take action on their people data.

The latest version of TriNet Mobile brings live chat support and an extensive library of knowledge articles into the app, allowing customers to get answers faster, while empowering a more productive and satisfied workforce.

The new personalized benefits guide is an on-demand, easy-to-read document that effectively communicates a business's investment in benefits to current and prospective worksite employees.

Through a partnership with G-P, a leader in the global employment industry known for setting the standard in global employment compliance, TriNet customers will be able to onboard and manage team members worldwide, providing companies of all sizes access to the in-country HR expertise, technology and compliance needed to hire and retain talent on a global scale.

The Wing is an exclusive online community where TriNet customers can engage with each other, providing them with a unique opportunity to expand their network and receive recognition.

TriNet (NYSE: TNET) provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service industry-specific HR solutions, providing both professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources information system (HRIS) services. TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation, compliance, payroll, and R&D tax credit services, all enabled by industry-leading technology. TriNet's suite of products also includes services and software-based solutions to help streamline workflows by connecting HR, benefits, employee engagement, payroll and time & attendance. Rooted in more than 30 years of supporting entrepreneurs and adapting to the ever-changing modern workplace, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most—growing their business and enabling their people. For more information, visit TriNet.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram.

