D-Fend Solutions Expands U.S. Presence with Multiple Leadership Hires

RA'ANANA, Israel and MCLEAN, VA, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- D-Fend Solutions , the leader in radio frequency (RF), cyber-based, non-kinetic, non-jamming, counter-drone takeover technology, has announced multiple additions to its U.S.-based team. In support of accelerating its momentum and growth both globally and specifically in the U.S., and strengthening its U.S. presence, the company has appointed a team of aerospace and defense, national security, and law enforcement industry professionals to oversee U.S. strategy, operations, sales, partnerships, service delivery, and implementations out of the company's Mclean, Virginia office .

These additions include Danny Rajan as U.S. General Manager, Michael Langman as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, and Brett Feddersen as Vice President, Strategy and Governmental Affairs. With D-Fend Solutions' rapid global expansion, all three individuals bring decades of experience for expanding the company's success across multiple U.S. market sectors.

"We've seen tremendous growth and demand in the U.S. market in the past year, " said Zohar Halachmi, Chairman and CEO, D-Fend Solutions. "Highly talented leaders such as Danny, Michael, and Brett will accelerate the company's growth trajectory in its strategic market segments."

Danny Rajan has joined the team as U.S. General Manager, where he is tasked with rapid expansionary growth in the U.S., including penetrating new accounts, expanding existing accounts, and overseeing sales, support, and implementations. Rajan is an accomplished General Manager within the aerospace and defense sector, previously having held leadership positions with aerospace and defense companies such as L3Harris and its affiliated companies, such as ITT and Exelis. Prior to joining industry, Rajan managed acquisition programs and projects at the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and the Naval Air Warfare Center.

Michael Langman joined the US team as Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, where he executes the company's strategy to rapidly bolster strategic alliances, partnerships, channels, and integrations with prime aerospace and defense companies and other complementary technology vendors, contributing to D-Fend's role within C-UAS layered defense systems. Langman brings business development and partnership management experience from the aerospace and defense industry, having served in leadership positions most recently with Thales. Michael served as a Captain in the Army.

Brett Feddersen will serve as Vice President, Strategy and Governmental Affairs, where he will lead the company's strategy, public policy, and government relations efforts and engagements with various branches of the U.S. government, policymakers, and regulators. He will also play a key role in supporting business development for D-Fend's airports and aviation practice by expanding the company's C-UAS presence at major U.S. airports. Feddersen joins the team with extensive senior leadership experience in major governmental agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, the White House's National Security Council, the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the Defense Intelligence Agency, among others. Feddersen is a U.S. Army combat veteran and a retired Pennsylvania State Trooper.

D-Fend Solutions is the leading counter-drone takeover technology provider, enabling full control, safety and continuity during rogue drone incidents across complex and sensitive environments, to overcome current and emerging drone threats. With hundreds of deployments worldwide, EnforceAir, the company's core offering, focuses on the most dangerous drone threats in military, public safety, airport, prison, major event and critical infrastructure environments. D-Fend Solutions' technology has been chosen as best-in-class and is deployed by multiple top-tier governmental agencies – including with military, law enforcement and homeland security users – as well as major international airports globally. EnforceAir autonomously executes RF, cyber-takeovers of rogue drones for a safe landing and outcome, ensuring the smooth flow of communications, commerce, transportation, and everyday life.

