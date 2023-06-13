White paper from Labcorp evaluates the performance of the Tapestri® Platform panel suitable for detection of therapeutic resistance mutations in AML at the single-cell level

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Bio , the pioneer in high-throughput single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis, announced today successful results of validation studies of the Tapestri® Platform. Data from a recently published white paper show how single-cell DNA sequencing technology could complement traditional bulk sequencing with the added advantage of detecting potential therapeutic resistance mutations.

Mission Bio's Tapestri® Platform Demonstrates Highly Robust And Reproducible Data

Drug developers must understand why some patients respond to therapies, while others do not, in order to accelerate clinical trials and develop better treatments. Single-cell DNA and multi-omics analysis has already been shown in multiple publications to be well-suited to help untangle therapy resistance mechanisms that are impossible to discern through traditional methodologies. Now, Tapestri®'s unique ability to sensitively detect rare cancer subclones and co-occurring cancer mutations using single-cell genomics offers a precise way to measure therapy response and disease progression.

As described in a new white paper, scientists at Labcorp used the Tapestri® Platform to interrogate 127 amplicons that target DNA mutations known to be present in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The goals of the experiments were to evaluate the effects of different sample preparation methods for human peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) on the Tapestri® cell encapsulation method, and to evaluate the robustness of detecting DNA mutations in controlled sample mixtures of human PBMCs and RAJI cell line cells using the AML gene mutation detection panel.

The assessment of assay performance including clonality, precision, accuracy, and analytical sensitivity demonstrated Tapestri®'s unique ability to detect rare subclones at less than 1%, determine the zygosity of mutations, and measure the co-occurrence of multiple mutations in the same single cells. The robust and reproducible data generated on the Tapestri® Platform gives drug developers a powerful tool to measure therapy response, potentially improve clinical trial outcomes, and ultimately deliver new targeted therapies.

"We are delighted to see the validation results, confirming the value add many of our partners have already seen," said George Kopitas, Senior Vice President, Sales & Customer Support at Mission Bio. "Biopharma companies need to know they can access cutting-edge and reliable technology through partners they trust. Labcorp is a global leader in drug development and a trusted partner for generating safety and efficacy data. We look forward to further validating Tapestri® for use in CAP and CLIA settings."

About Mission Bio

Mission Bio is a life sciences company that accelerates discoveries and cures for a wide range of diseases by equipping researchers with the tools they need to better measure and predict our resistance and response to new therapies. Mission Bio's multi-omics approach improves time-to-market for new therapeutics, including innovative cell and gene therapies that provide new pathways to health. Founded in 2014, Mission Bio has secured investment from Novo Growth, Cota Capital, Agilent Technologies, Mayfield Fund, and others.

The company's Tapestri® Platform gives researchers around the globe the power to interrogate every molecule in a cell together, providing a comprehensive understanding of activity from a single sample. Tapestri® is the only commercialized multi-omics platform capable of analyzing DNA and protein simultaneously from the same sample at single-cell resolution. Tapestri® is utilized by customers at leading research centers, pharmaceutical, and diagnostics companies worldwide to develop treatments and eventually cures for cancer.

