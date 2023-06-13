New Study Reveals SimpleTherapy's Exercise Therapy Program Offers Pain Reduction, Improved Quality of Life, and Work Productivity, with Enhanced Engagement and Accessibility

LIVERMORE, Calif. , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpleTherapy, a leading digital musculoskeletal (MSK) care provider, announces the successful completion of a study conducted in partnership with the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai. The study was published in the prestigious peer-reviewed journal, American Journal of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation.

(PRNewsfoto/SimpleTherapy Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"The results of this study demonstrate the clinical efficacy of our exercise therapy program" Dr. Tae Won Kim

The study aimed to determine the effects of pain reduction and the perceived benefits of SimpleTherapy's exercise therapy program on a large population suffering from chronic MSK pain. The results demonstrated significant improvements in self-reported quality of life and work-life, with more regular use associated with stronger effect sizes.

The study examined data from 3,109 participants and found a significant decrease in pain levels, improved Quality of Life (QoL), and increased work productivity after using SimpleTherapy. By the 11th session, there was a clinically important difference of 2.09-point decrease in average pain levels. Participants experienced an average percent increase of 20.3% in Work-Life or QoL after 29 sessions. The study also revealed high user engagement, with 46% of participants performing more than one session per day, 70% doing two sessions within two days, and 88% engaging within a week of starting their programs.

Dr. David Putrino, Professor in the Department of Rehabilitation and Human Performance at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, commented on the study's findings, saying, "Chronic musculoskeletal pain continues to experience significant innovations in management and care through integration of telehealth and telerehabilitation technologies. As these innovations continue, it is crucial that we quantify the extent to which telerehabilitation platforms such as SimpleTherapy can produce meaningful changes in user pain levels. It is incredibly encouraging to see such positive results in this initial trial." Dr. Putrino is also the Official Medical Provider for Red Bull's Sponsored Athletes in North America, has been actively involved in developing innovative technology solutions for individuals in need of better healthcare accessibility.

These findings demonstrate the ability of SimpleTherapy's Pain Management Programs to provide benefits similar to traditional physical therapy (PT), with the added advantage of high levels of engagement and enhanced accessibility. SimpleTherapy is a scalable and effective program for treating multiple pain sites, as demonstrated in this study many participants with lower back, upper back, neck, ankle, foot, wrist, hand, hip, and knee pain.

"SimpleTherapy's mission is to provide evidence-based, easy-to-use, and accessible MSK care solutions to our users," said Dr. Tae Won Kim, Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon, and Chief Medical Officer of SimpleTherapy. "The results of this study demonstrate the clinical efficacy of our exercise therapy program in reducing pain, improving quality of life, and enhancing work productivity. Our solution is scalable, engaging, and eliminates the need for motion sensors, making it a game-changer for physical therapy and improving outcomes for chronic MSK pain."

SimpleTherapy's digital MSK care solution combines personalized exercise programs, live video visits with licensed physical therapists, and a comprehensive suite of tools to help users manage and prevent MSK conditions. The platform is designed to be easy to use, convenient, and cost-effective.

With the successful implementation of SimpleTherapy's Digital MSK programs, employers and health plans can overcome barriers to access, equipment, and instruction and deliver the optimal rehabilitation "dose" for improved chronic MSK pain outcomes, enhanced QoL, and increased work productivity.

For more information about SimpleTherapy and the study's findings, please visit https://www.simpletherapy.com/peer-reviewed-studies/mt-sinai-simpletherapy-msk-program/

About SimpleTherapy®

SimpleTherapy, established in 2011, SimpleTherapy is a pioneer in digital musculoskeletal (MSK) pain recovery and mental health solutions, specifically designed for employers and health plans to provide their employees and members. By integrating evidence-based exercise therapy with cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology, SimpleTherapy delivers highly personalized care tailored to each participant's condition, limitations, and therapeutic response. As a digital health company, SimpleTherapy focuses on offering evidence-based physical therapy solutions that enhance patient outcomes while lowering healthcare costs. Learn more at: simpletherapy.com

About the Mount Sinai Health System

The Mount Sinai Health System is New York City's largest academic medical system. Mount Sinai advances medicine and health through education and translational research and discovery to deliver care that is the safest, highest-quality, most accessible and equitable, and the best value of any health system in the nation. The Icahn School of Medicine is ranked in the top 20 by U.S. News & World Report's "Best Medical Schools," aligned with a U.S. News & World Report "Honor Roll" Hospital, and No. 14 in the nation for National Institutes of Health funding.

Contacts:

Media at SimpleTherapy: press@simpletherapy.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SimpleTherapy Inc.