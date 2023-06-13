WNBA ANNOUNCES MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH DISCOUNT TIRE AND CONTINENTAL TIRE

Industry Leaders Named First Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA

NEW YORK , June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) today announced a multi-year exclusive partnership with Discount Tire, one of the largest tires and wheels retailers in the U.S., and one of its top selling brands, Continental Tire, which have been named the Official Tire Retailer and Official Tire of the WNBA.

Discount Tire (PRNewswire)

"The WNBA is thrilled to partner with Discount Tire and Continental," said Colie Edison, Chief Growth Officer, WNBA. This collaboration represents an exciting opportunity to join forces with a brand that shares our commitment to excellence and empowering communities. Together, we will drive the game forward, while promoting inclusivity, safety and innovation."

"We are proud to partner with the WNBA, a dynamic collaboration that celebrates strength, perseverance and the power of teamwork," said Dean Muglia, chief executive officer of Discount Tire. "Just as the WNBA continues to amaze basketball fans, Discount Tire strives to amaze our customers by empowering them with the right tire choices based on vehicle, driving preferences and geographic location to make buying tires more inviting, easy and safe. We are excited to support the WNBA and their passionate fan base."

As part of the partnership, Discount Tire and Continental Tire will receive media exposure across a variety of platforms including through TV visual signage, and on court virtual signage during WNBA national broadcasts, as well as across the league's official social and digital sites. The WNBA and its newest partners will also collaborate on future promotional efforts. Discount Tire operates retail stores in nine of the WNBA's team markets and offers online tires and wheels sales to all consumers across the U.S.

"We are excited to partner with Discount Tire as a sponsor of the WNBA," said Travis Roffler, Director of Marketing, Continental Tire the Americas. "We've been a longtime supporter of college basketball so we're pleased to add the WNBA to our partnership portfolio as well. We're thrilled to align with Discount Tire and the WNBA, as three brands that exemplify top performance. We look forward to the competition we'll see this season!"

ABOUT THE WNBA

The WNBA, which tipped off its 27th season on May 19, is a bold, progressive basketball league that stands for the power of women. Featuring 12 teams, the W is a unique sports property that combines competition and entertainment with a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion and social responsibility. Through its world-class athletes, the in-game fan experience, TV and digital broadcasts, digital and social content and community outreach programs, the league celebrates and elevates the game of basketball and the culture around it.

In 2020, the WNBA and the Women's National Basketball Players Association (WNBPA) signed a groundbreaking eight-year CBA that charts a new course for women's basketball – and women's sports overall – with a focus on increased player compensation, improvements to the player experience, expanded career development opportunities and resources specifically tailored to the female professional athlete. Key elements of the agreement are supported through the league's partnership platform, WNBA Changemakers, with AT&T, the WNBA's Marquee Partner and inaugural Changemaker, as well as fellow inaugural Changemakers Deloitte and NIKE, Inc, and subsequent additions Google, U.S. Bank and CarMax. During the 2020 season, the WNBA and WNBPA launched the WNBA Justice Movement forming the Social Justice Council with the mission of being a driving force of necessary change and continuing conversations about race and voting rights, among other important societal issues.

ABOUT DISCOUNT TIRE

Discount Tire, based in Scottsdale, AZ is a leading independent retailer of tires and wheels. Founded in 1960 by Bruce Halle, the company serves customers at more than 1,100 stores in 37 states. The company does business under the trade name Discount Tire in most of the U.S. and America's Tire in parts of California and Pennsylvania. Discount Tire acquired Tire Rack, a direct-to-consumer tire retailer and distributor, in 2021. Treadwell, Discount Tire's proprietary online tire-buying guide uses decades of data and individual driving habits to recommend the right tires for each driver's unique needs. Discount Tire is a primary sponsor of the No. 2 Ford Mustang in the NASCAR Cup Series. For more information, visit www.discounttire.com

ABOUT CONTINENTAL TIRE THE AMERICAS

Based in Fort Mill, S.C., Continental Tire the Americas, LLC manufactures and distributes a complete premium line of passenger, light truck and commercial tires for original equipment and replacement markets. Our ultra-high, performance tires include award-winning technologies that focus on safety, help save money, and reduce CO2 emissions. Continental's premium products are available at leading independent tire dealers, car dealers, and mass retail companies across North America. Continental Tire is a proud supporter of AMG Driving Academy, BMW Performance Driving Centers, College Basketball, Gunther Werks, Lingenfelter Performance Engineering, Major League Soccer (MLS), ROUSH Performance, Stadium Super Trucks, Toyota's GR Cup, Universal Technical Institute, and the WNBA. For more information, visit www.continentaltire.com.

Media Contacts:

Mike Wade

WNBA

mwade@nba.com

Katie Stillwell

Discount Tire

pressemails@discounttire.com

Julie Conlin

Continental Tire

julie.conlin@conti-na.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Discount Tire