3Degrees expands work in reducing corporate emissions from agriculture with new senior leader hire

John Bourne joins 3Degrees to accelerate deployment of solutions that reduce scope 3 emissions from agriculture

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global organizations, from retailers to food and beverage leaders to apparel brands and more, are increasingly turning their attention toward addressing and reducing emissions from agricultural supply chains. 3Degrees, a leading global climate solutions provider, today announced its increased investment in products and services to help global companies address scope 3 emissions from agriculture. The enhanced effort will be spearheaded by John Bourne, 3Degrees' new Senior Director for Agriculture in the global Carbon Markets organization.

Bourne brings over 15 years of leadership experience in the agriculture and climate technology space and will add new depth to 3Degrees' nearly 20-year track record in funding and developing agricultural emission reduction projects. Most recently, Bourne was Senior Vice President of Business Development and Marketing for Ceres Imaging, the leading data analytics and imaging company for the agriculture industry. At Ceres, Bourne led global market expansion into Europe and South America, and supported Fortune 1000 clients' agricultural sustainability strategies using Ceres' MRV technology.

"There is no silver bullet to the climate challenges facing the global agriculture industry today. I look forward to helping 3Degrees deliver more – and more impactful – solutions to organizations working to address and reverse agriculture-related emissions," said Bourne.

Food and agriculture activities account for one quarter of the world's greenhouse gas emissions ( source ). In a business-as-usual scenario, by 2100 food production alone will account for more than double the entire carbon budget for 1.5°C ( source ). Leading organizations are seeking solutions to reduce their agricultural emissions, spurred in part by new FLAG Guidance for companies with SBTi Net Zero targets , and 3Degrees is acting intentionally to help these companies accelerate action and achieve leadership in this area.

"3Degrees has been delivering agricultural emission reductions for nearly two decades, but we all need to scale this more aggressively. So we're bringing together the smartest people and most innovative technologies to help our clients take action on these difficult to abate scope 3 emissions," said Mark Mondik, Vice President of Carbon Markets at 3Degrees. "John is going to be a wonderful partner for our clients. He will bring his expertise to bear at the intersection of our internal team of skilled professionals and our external technology partners to accelerate delivery of our current solutions and develop new products and services as our clients' needs evolve."

To date, 3Degrees has supported the development and operation of dozens of innovative emission reduction projects in the agricultural sector, and Bourne's leadership will help the company significantly expand the scale of 3Degrees' work in this sector.

Learn more about 3Degrees , and connect on LinkedIn to stay up-to-date on agriculture-related news and more insights for sustainability professionals.

View original content:

SOURCE 3Degrees