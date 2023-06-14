Aethlon Medical to Participate in the Healthcare Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group and Hosted by M-Vest

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aethlon Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: AEMD), a medical therapeutic company focused on developing products to diagnose and treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases, today announced that Charles J. Fisher, Jr. M.D., Chief Executive Officer, and James Frakes, Chief Financial Officer, will present a company overview at the Healthcare Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group and hosted by M-Vest, on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, at 4:00 PM ET.

The conference will be presented live on M-Vest. To attend, sign up to become an M-Vest member by clicking here.

Management of Aethlon Medical will also be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference, being held June 20-22, 2023. To schedule a meeting with management outside of the conference, contact Susan Noonan at susan@sanoonan.com.

About Aethlon and the Hemopurifier®

Aethlon Medical is a medical therapeutic company focused on developing the Hemopurifier, a clinical stage immunotherapeutic device which is designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In human studies, the Hemopurifier has demonstrated the removal of life-threatening viruses and harmful exosomes from blood utilizing its proprietary lectin-based technology. This action has potential applications in cancer, where exosomes may promote immune suppression and metastasis, and in life-threatening infectious diseases.

The Hemopurifier is a U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) designated Breakthrough Device indicated for the treatment of individuals with advanced or metastatic cancer who are either unresponsive to or intolerant of standard of care therapy, and with cancer types in which exosomes have been shown to participate in the development or severity of the disease. The Hemopurifier also holds an FDA Breakthrough Device designation and an open Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) application related to the treatment of life-threatening viruses that are not addressed with approved therapies.

Additional information can be found at www.AethlonMedical.com.

Company Contact:

Jim Frakes

Chief Financial Officer

Aethlon Medical, Inc.

Jfrakes@aethlonmedical.com

Investor Contact:

Susan Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications, LLC

susan@sanoonan.com

