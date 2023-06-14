EG America Raises $636,000 for The American Cancer Society in May Fundraiser

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EG America, a leading convenience, coffee, fuel, and food service retailer, today announced it raised $636,000 in its most recent fundraising campaign for the American Cancer Society. Throughout the month of May, guests donated $1, $5 or an amount of their choosing during checkout when they visited any of EG America's more than 1700 stores nationally, including Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Kwik Shop, Certified Oil, Turkey Hill, Loaf 'N Jug, Minit Mart, Quik Stop, Sprint Food Stores, and Tom Thumb.

"We are incredibly grateful for the continued generosity of EG America and its guests for their support of our important mission, and through their partnership, we'll be able to invest greater resources into the fight against cancer nationwide," said Anthony Marino, Executive Vice President of the American Cancer Society.

All proceeds from the fundraiser are going towards the American Cancer Society's mission to offer life-saving programs, research, and services that will help patients and families impacted by cancer with the vision of ending cancer for everyone. This year's "Fuel The Hope for Change" campaign specifically focuses on essential advocacy, research, and patient support programs. On June 13th, members of EG America leadership presented a check to representatives from the American Cancer Society as follows: Anthony Marino, Executive Vice President - Northeast Region; Louise Santosuosso, Vice President of Development – New England; Danielle Maxwell, Senior Director, Corporate Relations; Craig Callahan, Director, Corporate Relations; and Michelle Wolf, Senior Program Manager, Corporate Account Operations.

"As cancer impacts so many people, either directly or indirectly, our partnership with the American Cancer Society helps us do our part in raising funds to find a cure for this terrible disease," said Caroline Taitelbaum, President of EG America. "We owe the tremendous success of this fundraiser to the generosity of our guests, whose unwavering support is so crucial to achieving meaningful progress towards ending cancer."

About EG Group

Founded in 2001 by the Issa family, United Kingdom-based EG Group is a leading convenience retailer which has established partnerships with global brands. The business has an established pedigree of delivering world-class Grocery & Merchandise, Foodservice and Fuel offer.

EG Group currently employs in excess of 50,000 colleagues working in more than 6,300 sites across USA, UK & Ireland, Continental Europe and Australia.

Zuber Issa CBE and Mohsin Issa CBE, founders and co-CEOs, EG Group, were honoured in the Queen's Birthday Honours List 2020 for their contribution to business and charity. They were also jointly named the 2018 EY Entrepreneur of the Year in the UK.

Further information at www.eg.group

About the American Cancer Society

The American Cancer Society is a leading cancer-fighting organization with a vision to end cancer as we know it, for everyone. For more than 100 years, we have been improving the lives of people with cancer and their families as the only organization combating cancer through advocacy, research, and patient support. We are committed to ensuring everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat, and survive cancer. To learn more, visit cancer.org or call our 24/7 helpline at 1-800-227-2345. Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

The American Cancer Society does not endorse any product or service.

(Left to right: Anthony Marino (American Cancer Society), Louise Santosuosso (American Cancer Society), Michelle Wolf (America Cancer Society), Danielle Maxwell (American Cancer Society), Craig Callahan (American Cancer Society), Sandra Tierney (EG America), Jon Arnold (EG America), Caroline Taitelbaum (EG America), Nick Unkovic (EG America))

