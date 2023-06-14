FirstClose Names Dan Kellet Chief Technology Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FirstClose, Inc., a leading fintech provider of data and workflow solutions for mortgage and home equity lenders nationwide, announced today that Dan Kellett has joined the company as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kellett has more than 10 years of experience as a software engineer and leader of development teams in SaaS organizations.

As CTO, Kellett is responsible for overseeing the company's information technology and strategy spanning applications, data, cybersecurity and infrastructure. With many lenders looking to capitalize on the nearly $28 trillion home equity market, Kellett will play a pivotal role in the delivery of FirstClose's full suite of solutions, including FirstClose Equity for lenders and FirstClose Gateway for settlement services providers, as well as the buildout of future solutions.

Kellett brings more than a decade of engineering and information security expertise to FirstClose. Most recently he was the Head of Technology and Architecture at Blink UX where he was responsible for designing software systems, collaborating with senior leadership on strategic initiatives and providing technical guidance to the product development teams. Previously, Kellett was CTO of MarcomCentral, a marketing software firm.

"We're pleased to welcome Dan to the FirstClose team. His skillset and knowledge of the latest technology trends will be invaluable as we continue to innovate, grow, and expand our product suite," said Tedd Smith, CEO of FirstClose. "Dan has been charged with raising the bar on quality, scalability, performance and security and we are delighted to have him on board."

Kellett received his Bachelor's Degree in Computer Engineering from San Diego State University. He is also a Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP) and holds a certification with the International Information System Security Certification Consortium (ISC²).

"It's exciting to join FirstClose at this time of immense change, challenges and innovation in the mortgage industry," Kellett said. "FirstClose's focus on providing a true digital home equity experience makes this a unique opportunity, and by expanding the ecosystem leveraging our platforms and provider network, we'll increase our speed of adoption which will keep us at the forefront of mortgage innovation."

About FirstClose

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, FirstClose, Inc. provides fintech solutions to HELOC and mortgage lenders nationwide. The company's mission is to increase profitability and reduce cost for mortgage lenders. FirstClose makes this possible through offering systems and relationships that enable lenders to assist the lender's borrowers more effectively, reduce closing costs, and ultimately shorten closing times. For more information, visit firstclose.com.

