Microsoft announces quarterly dividend

REDMOND, Wash., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.68 per share. The dividend is payable Sept. 14, 2023, to shareholders of record on Aug. 17, 2023. The ex-dividend date will be Aug. 16, 2023.

