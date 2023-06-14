ShockFlo Makes Debut in Europe at Intersolar Europe, Showcasing a Range of Innovative EV Charging Products

FRANKFURT, Germany, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ShockFlo, a leading innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging solutions, announces its debut in Europe at the Intersolar Europe conference and exhibition. This marks a significant milestone for ShockFlo as it introduces its cutting-edge product lineup, including the ShockFlo G series Portable EV Charger, S series EV Charger and more to the European market.

Intersolar Europe is renowned for promoting sustainable energy solutions and fostering collaborations among key players in the industry. ShockFlo's participation in this highly anticipated event shows its commitment to advancing clean and efficient transportation systems globally. As a dedicated provider of state-of-the-art EV charging products, ShockFlo aims to support the widespread adoption of electric vehicles by offering reliable, user-friendly charging solutions.

The ShockFlo product lineup being showcased at Intersolar Europe includes the ShockFlo G series Portable EV Charger, S1 series Charger, A series Charging Adapters, and C series Charging Cable. The ShockFlo G series offers compact, durable, and adaptable EV chargers that enable convenient charging for EV owners both at home and on the go. The S series EV Wall Chargers are versatile and intelligent charging solutions designed for residential use. With their sleek design and advanced features, the products deliver reliable and high-performance charging for EV owners. In addition to those, ShockFlo presents the A series Charging adapters and C series charging cables, ensuring charging compatibility between different charging connectors and EV models. They provide flexibility and convenience for EV owners to easily connect their vehicles to various charging stations.

"We are excited to introduce our innovative product lineup to the European market at Intersolar Europe," said Jack Lee, founder of ShockFlo. "Our range of EV charging solutions, including the latest G series and S series products, are designed to provide seamless and efficient charging experiences for EV owners. We are confident that these products will contribute to the growth of electric mobility in Europe."

ShockFlo offers a variety of charging products and accessories allowing EV owners to charge under various circumstances. With smart designs and advanced features, ShockFlo provides reliable, fast, and efficient charging solutions for EV owners around the world to choose from. Visit ShockFlo at Booth B5.370-6 during Intersolar Europe and get a hands-on experience with a comprehensive range of EV charging solutions.

For more information, please visit shockflo.com.

