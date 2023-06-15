Lafayette Square Provides Financing to Support Growth of DartPoints

MIAMI and DALLAS, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lafayette Square, a national investment platform, announced today that it has served as a financial partner to DartPoints® in its acquisition of Venyu. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, DartPoints is a leading provider of colocation, cloud, and cybersecurity services for edge markets. The acquisition of Venyu, a premier data center and cloud services provider based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, expands DartPoints into the South Central U.S. region, growing its portfolio to 11 data centers across 10 U.S. markets, five states, and three regions.

Lafayette Square Holding Company Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lafayette Square Holding Company) (PRNewswire)

"DartPoints' focus on serving the needs of customers and end-users in mid-size edge markets is well-aligned with Lafayette Square's theory of change," said Aquil Stinson, Director, Lafayette Square. "We look forward to supporting the team's vision and future growth plans."

In addition to capital, Lafayette Square offers its portfolio companies access to Worker Solutions, a custom-built platform that seeks to measurably improve employee retention, well-being, and productivity by connecting management teams to a curated list of third-party service providers that offer nontraditional benefits for their employees. By delivering these solutions, Lafayette Square aims to reduce operational risk for its portfolio companies, help them attract and retain talent, and improve job quality.

"This financing supported the continued success and expansion of our business," said Scott Willis, CEO, DartPoints. "It is clear that the team at Lafayette Square understands our mission and our growth potential as we continue to address the growing need for data center infrastructure and cloud services in mid-size edge markets across the U.S."

About DartPoints

DartPoints delivers worry-free colocation, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services to enterprises, carriers, cloud, and content providers. Our edge data centers provide physical security and redundancy, and our comprehensive cloud solutions allow our clients to address technology gaps with a scalable OpEx model. Because we believe everyone should have equal access to life-changing connectivity, DartPoints brings innovative technologies, infrastructure, and solutions to mid-size markets, helping to bridge the digital divide. Visit us online at www.dartpoints.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Lafayette Square

Lafayette Square invests in middle market companies while positively supporting people and communities. We believe the demand for capital in businesses headquartered outside of high-income places is an overlooked opportunity. We seek investment opportunities that stimulate economic growth across the United States through the creation and preservation of working-class jobs. For more information about Lafayette Square, please visit www.lafayettesquare.com.

Media Contact:

Jansel Murad

Dukas Linden Public Relations

646-722-6537

lafayettesquare@dlpr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lafayette Square Holding Company