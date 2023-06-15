Lorna Jane Rolls Out NewStore to Deliver Omnichannel Retail Experience for Store Associates and Customers

The Australian activewear brand has implemented the NewStore Omnichannel Platform in more than 100 stores across Australia and New Zealand

BOSTON and BRISBANE, Australia, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NewStore , a modular, mobile-first omnichannel cloud platform for retail brands worldwide, today announced it is now powering the in-store shopping experience for Lorna Jane . By rolling out the NewStore platform across its 107 stores, the Australia-based activewear brand has taken a significant step towards enhancing its omnichannel operations and creating a truly seamless and unified customer experience.

"NewStore is a critical component of our digital transformation strategy and the most forward-thinking, innovative retail platform available today," said Peter Clarke, Chief Technology Officer, Lorna Jane. "We were able to rip and replace our old system and roll out NewStore across two countries and more than one hundred locations with a cutover of just one day, which is a remarkable achievement that demonstrates the platform's robustness and scalability."

Lorna Jane was founded in 1989 by fitness instructor Lorna Jane Clarkson, who pioneered the activewear category. The brand's mission is to inspire customers to live a life they love through active living, and it does this by offering a line of high-quality products so shoppers can "buy better, not more." Sustainability is at the core of Lorna Jane's DNA, and its eco-friendly mindset extends well beyond its clothing. In fact, one of the reasons the brand decided to partner with NewStore is that both organizations believe the future of retail will be paperless and cashless. By running its retail business on iOS, Lorna Jane is further minimizing the impact of its environmental footprint.

"Since going live on NewStore, the feedback from our store teams has been overwhelmingly positive. The platform is so intuitive and easy to use that our associates have been able to master it almost overnight," added Lorna Jane Clarkson, Chief Creative Officer and Founder, Lorna Jane. "On top of that, the mobility of NewStore has allowed us to rethink the layout of our stores. We can now remove our traditional cash wraps, creating a dedicated space for fulfilling online orders in-store and modernizing the overall look and feel of our physical brand."

Equipped with just an iPhone or iPad, Lorna Jane's associates can now serve customers anywhere on the store floor. This is because NewStore was built on mobile from day one. Additionally, the platform has a microservices, API-first architecture, which allows it to seamlessly integrate with Lorna Jane's ecommerce platform and enterprise resource planning solution. As a result, all customer, inventory, and order data is available in real-time on the store associates' devices, enabling omnichannel capabilities such as mobile checkout, inventory lookup, store fulfillment, buy online pickup in-store (BOPIS), and buy online return in-store (BORIS).

"The Australian retail market is at the forefront of the retail industry's evolution, and Lorna Jane is a great example of how brands in this region are doubling down on omnichannel," said Stephan Schambach, Founder and CEO, NewStore. "The success they have seen in such a short amount of time is a testament to our shared vision, and we will build on the foundation we have laid by further optimizing the shopping experience for both store associates and customers."

To learn more about the NewStore Omnichannel Platform, and to request a demo, visit: https://www.newstore.com/

About NewStore

NewStore provides Omnichannel-as-a-Service for retail brands worldwide that want to accelerate their digital transformation. Built with MACH principles, NewStore allows brands to easily deliver amazing shopping experiences that store associates and consumers love. Its mobile-first, modular cloud platform includes POS, order management, clienteling, inventory, and native consumer apps. NewStore customers such as Burton, Faherty Brand, G-Star RAW, Marine Layer, Roots Canada, Scotch & Soda, UNTUCKit, and Vince benefit from the most complete, global omnichannel retail solution available — now supercharged with Tap to Pay on iPhone. The company is backed by General Catalyst, Activant Capital, and Salesforce Ventures. Learn more at www.newstore.com

About Lorna Jane

Lorna Jane is an Australia-based retail brand founded in 1989 by fitness instructor Lorna Jane Clarkson, one of the first pioneers of the activewear category. The brand's mission is to to inspire its customers to live the life they love, through Active Living™ . With a passion for fashion and fitness, Lorna Jane inspires women worldwide to embrace their unique journey towards health and wellness. Its collection of stylish and functional activewear is designed to support women in every step of their active lifestyle, ensuring comfort, confidence, and performance. Crafted with premium fabrics and innovative designs, Lorna Jane offers a range of trendy and versatile apparel that seamlessly transitions from gym sessions to everyday adventures. Join the Lorna Jane movement and experience the perfect blend of fashion, fitness, and empowerment.

