Purple Launches Two New Mobile-Controlled Adjustable Smart Bases

SALT LAKE CITY, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. ("Purple"), (NASDAQ: PRPL), the world leader in sleep innovation and inventor of GelFlex® Grid Technology, has today announced the launch of two new adjustable smart bases, the Premium and Premium Plus Smart Bases. The new bases partner well with Purple's mattresses – the Essential Collection (NewDay, the Purple Mattress, Purple Plus) and the recently launched Premium and Luxe Collections (Restore™ and Rejuvenate™), featuring nine new mattresses. In line with Purple's commitment to comfort and wellness, the new adjustable smart bases will offer presets perfect for lounging, resting, and sleep - including elevated head-and-foot, customizable positions, and anti-snoring to create the ultimate relaxation experience.

"Our new adjustable bases make deep sleep effortless and are the ideal complement to Purple mattresses. We are introducing new innovations focusing on sleep as part of a healthy lifestyle. The Premium and Premium Plus smart bases include presets that signal sleep and optimize comfort, reduce snoring, and offer lumbar support and massage, all controlled from the convenience of a mobile app. We know that when you sleep better, you feel better, and Purple Adjustable Smart Bases make waking up well-rested, simple," said Jeff Hutchings, Chief Innovation Officer at Purple.

The Premium and Premium Plus Smart Bases

Purple's new Premium and Premium Plus Smart Bases customize the sleep experience with adjustable features that elevate sleep quality, all easily controlled from the Purple Smart Base app and wireless remote.

Premium Smart Base features:

Next Level Comfort, From Resting to Sleep

Paired with a Purple mattress, the adjustable base goes from sleep to lounge mode with the tap of a finger:

Wireless Remote Control and Mobile App Control : convenient, easy control with built-in presets

One Touch App Preset : from base position to sleep-ready flat position with one touch

Zero-Gravity® Preset : adjusts legs higher than the heart to help relieve pressure off the lower back and promote circulation

Anti-snore Prese t: enables a more peaceful slumber with improved breathing and reduced sleep interruptions

Lounge Preset : cradled comfort for reading, watching TV, or working from bed

Adjustable Height Legs : fits within most bed frames

Zero Clearance: use without legs on slatted or solid platform frames. Fits within most bed frames.

The Premium Smart Base is available in Twin XL priced at $995, Queen at $1,195, King/California King at $1,595

Premium Plus Smart Base Features:

Superior Level Support for a Healthier Lifestyle

This base elevates self-care, with even more targeted support and enhanced features to customize comfort well beyond sleep.

The Premium Plus Smart Base includes all the features of the Premium Smart Base, plus:

Pillow Tilt: adjustable support for more comfortable positions

Lumbar Support : targeted support to reduce strain and tension on the lower back for ultimate comfort

Head and Foot Massage : three intensities for soothing relaxation

Three Customizable Memory Settings : for the perfect level of comfort

Motion-activated under-bed lighting: for nighttime illumination

The Premium Plus Smart Base is available in Twin XL priced at $1,595, Queen at $1,895, and King/CalKing at $2,595.

