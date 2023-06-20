AEROSMITH UNVEIL CAREER-SPANNING COMPILATION GREATEST HITS ON OFFICIAL AEROSMITH STORE

AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDER NOW

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrating five decades of definitive anthems and some of the most recognizable hits of all-time, four-time GRAMMY® award-winning and diamond-certified Boston rock legends Aerosmith (Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, Tom Hamilton, Brad Whitford and Joey Kramer), announce the release of the ultimate career-spanning Greatest Hits collection today via UMe/Capitol. Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store and will be available for pre-order at all other retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.

AEROSMITH UNVEIL CAREER-SPANNING COMPILATION GREATEST HITS (PRNewswire)

Configurations include:

AEROSMITH.COM - Official Store only:

1CD Exclusive Cover Variant (18 tracks)

2LP Numbered Limited Edition w/Exclusive Cover Variant (20 tracks)

4LP Super Deluxe Edition on 180g custom color vinyl, premium book-style sleeves and 4 black and white lithos (44 tracks)

ALL MAJOR RETAILERS:

1 LP Standard Edition (10 tracks)

1CD Standard Edition (18 tracks)

3CD Expanded Edition (44 tracks)

2LP Standard Edition black vinyl (20 tracks)

4LP Deluxe Edition on 180g black vinyl in a slipcase w/book (44 tracks)

For the first time in the group's illustrious history, the Super Deluxe Edition of Greatest Hits assembles a blockbuster tracklisting of 44 songs, representing each era of Aerosmith. Pressed on 180g custom color vinyl, it encompasses the band's five decades in all its raw and powerful rock n' roll splendor. From 70's era Top 10 hits "Dream On" and "Walk This Way" plus a blistering version of "Toys In The Attic," to Hamilton's signature bass line and Joe Perry's iconic talk box intro into "Sweet Emotion," to their domination of 90s rock radio with "Crazy," "Cryin'," and "I Don't Want To Miss A Thing," the collection is sure to please both die-hard fans and casual listeners alike.

A true collector's item, the Super Deluxe Edition is presented in premium book-style sleeves, includes four black-and-white lithographs and boasts stunning live photography as well as iconic and rarely seen photos of the band chronicling their ascent from a local Boston band to the global megastars of today.

1CD 1. Mama Kin 2. Dream On 3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version] 4. Walk This Way 5. Sweet Emotion 6. Back In The Saddle 7. Draw The Line 8. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 9. Angel [single version] 10. Rag Doll [live] 11. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun 12. What It Takes [CHR single edit] 13. Going Down / Love In An Elevator 14. Crazy [radio edit] 15. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit] 16. Cryin' 17. Pink 18. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

3CD Disc One 1. Dream On 2. Lord Of The Thighs 3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version] 4. Train Kept A-Rollin' 5. S.O.S. (Too Bad) 6. Seasons Of Wither 7. Walk This Way 8. Big Ten Inch Record 9. Adam's Apple 10. Sweet Emotion 11. Toys In The Attic 12. Combination 13. Nobody's Fault 14. Home Tonight Disc Two 1. Back In The Saddle 2. Last Child 3. Bright Light Fright 4. Draw The Line 5. Kings And Queens [single version] 6. Let The Music Do The Talking 7. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C. 8. Hangman Jury 9. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 10. Rag Doll [live] 11. Angel [single version] 12. Monkey On My Back 13. What It Takes [CHR single edit] 14. Water Song/Janie's Got A Gun 15. Going Down / Love In An Elevator Disc Three 1. The Other Side 2. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit] 3. Amazing [CHR single edit] 4. Get A Grip 5. Cryin' 6. Eat The Rich 7. Crazy [radio edit] 8. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees) 9. Pink 10. Nine Lives 11. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing 12. Jaded 13. We All Fall Down 14. Just Push Play [Radio Remix]

1LP Side A 1. Dream On 2. Sweet Emotion 3. Walk This Way 4. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun 5. Cryin' Side B 1. Livin On The Edge [CHR Edit] 2. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 3. Rag Doll [Live] 4. Crazy [radio edit] 5. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing

2LP Side A 1. Mama Kin 2. Dream On 3. Same Old Song And Dance [single version] 4. Seasons Of Wither 5. Walk This Way Side B 1. Sweet Emotion 2. Back In The Saddle 3. Draw The Line 4. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 5. Angel [Single Version] Side C 1. Rag Doll [live] 2. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun 3. What It Takes [CHR single edit] 4. Love In An Elevator 5. Crazy [Radio Edit] Side D 1. Livin' On The Edge [CHR edit] 2. Cryin' 3. Pink 4. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing 5. Jaded

4LP Side A 1. Mama Kin 2. Dream On 3. Lord Of The Thighs 4. Same Old Song And Dance [single version] 5. Train Kept A-Rollin' 6. S.O.S. (Too Bad) Side B 1. Seasons Of Wither 2. Walk This Way 3. Big Ten Inch Record 4. Adam's Apple 5. Sweet Emotion 6. Toys In The Attic Side C 1. Back In The Saddle 2. Last Child 3. Combination 4. Nobody's Fault 5. Home Tonight 6. Bright Light Fright Side D 1. Draw The Line 2. Kings And Queens [single version] 3. Let The Music Do The Talking 4. Walk This Way with RUN-D.M.C. 5. Hangman Jury Side E 1. Dude (Looks Like A Lady) 2. Rag Doll [Live] 3. Angel [Single Version] 4. Monkey On My Back 5. What It Takes [CHR Single Edit] Side F 1. Water Song / Janie's Got A Gun 2. Love In An Elevator 3. The Other Side 4. Get A Grip 5. Amazing [CHR Single Edit] Side G 1. Livin' On The Edge [CHR Edit] 2. Cryin' 3. Eat The Rich 4. Crazy [Radio Edit] 5. Falling In Love (Is Hard On The Knees) Side H 1. Pink 2. Nine Lives 3. I Don't Want To Miss A Thing 4. Jaded 5. Just Push Play [Radio Remix] 6. We All Fall Down



Last month, Aerosmith announced their PEACE OUT™ Farewell Tour with special guest The Black Crowes. Fans will see one of the most significant American rock bands in history one last time during this not-to-be-missed final tour. Every night will celebrate the five decades of Aerosmith's groundbreaking hits as they celebrate 50 years as America's greatest rock band. In addition, THX will bring their THX Certified Live! high-fidelity experience on the road, calibrating each arena with leading-edge technology so fans don't miss a beat of Aerosmith's classic rock tunes in quality audio.

AEROSMITH PEACE OUT™ 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sat Sep 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Wed Sep 06 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Sat Sep 09 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Tue Sep 12 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Fri Sep 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Mon Sep 18 – Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

Thu Sep 21 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sun Sep 24 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

Wed Sep 27 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

Wed Oct 11 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Sat Oct 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Tue Oct 17 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Fri Oct 20 – Sunrise, FL – FLA Live Arena

Mon Oct 23 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Thu Oct 26 – St Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Sun Oct 29 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Wed Nov 01 – San Antonio, TX - AT&T Arena

Sat Nov 04 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

Tue Nov 07 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

Fri Nov 10 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center

Mon Nov 13 – St Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

Thu Nov 16 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Sun Nov 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Wed Nov 22 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Sat Nov 25 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tue Nov 28 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Fri Dec 01 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Mon Dec 04 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Thu Dec 07 – Los Angeles, CA – The Kia Forum

Sun Dec 10 – Phoenix, AZ – Footprint Center

Thu Dec 28 – Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Dec 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Thu Jan 04 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Arena

Sun Jan 07 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

Wed Jan 10 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Sat Jan 13 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

Tue Jan 16 – Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Fri Jan 19 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Tue Jan 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Fri Jan 26 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

About Aerosmith

Celebrating their 50th anniversary, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame members Aerosmith have sold more than 150 million albums around the world, produced genre-defining music videos such as "Amazing," "Crazy," "Janie's Got A Gun," "Livin' On The Edge," and "Love In An Elevator," and launched extravagant record-shattering global tours, most recently with their smash hit Las Vegas residency. The band has broken numerous boundaries, including becoming the first rock band with a massive commercially successful hip-hop collaboration with Run DMC on "Walk This Way" and the first hard rock band to appear during a Super Bowl Halftime Show with their 2001 performance, and in 1999, Aerosmith became the first band to have their own themed attraction at Disney World in Florida and later Paris with the launch of the Rock 'N' Roller coaster starring Aerosmith. For more information, visit Aerosmith.com.

