Exhibitor Group Announces Nashville as 2024 Location for EXHIBITORLIVE

ROCHESTER, Minn., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Exhibitor Group, the award-winning leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education and publisher of EXHIBITOR magazine, is excited to announce the Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center in Nashville, TN, has been selected as the location for EXHIBITORLIVE in 2024. The educational conference is scheduled for February 25-28, 2024, and the exhibition will be held February 27-28, 2024.

"We are excited to host EXHIBITORLIVE 2024 in Nashville," said Mark Johnson, owner of Exhibitor Group. "After gathering feedback from the EXHIBITOR community, including CTSM graduates and industry thought leaders, we are confident that our Nashville conference in 2024 will provide maximum value and new experiences for our attendees and exhibitors."

Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center, formerly known as Opryland Hotel, is located minutes from Nashville International Airport and offers many nearby attractions for guests wishing to explore Music City. The resort features more than 750,000 sq. ft. of flexible meeting space and 2,888 guest rooms, including 171 suites and five themed presidential suites. Ryman Exhibit Hall, located on the lower level of the convention center, offers 263,772 square feet of space and 17 dedicated loading docks, making it the largest non-gaming, in-hotel exhibit space in the world. For more information, click here.

"We are dedicated to serving the strong community that we've built together over the years, and our focus remains on empowering education, enriching content and insights, and championing equitable commerce," added Johnson. We look forward to the continued evolution and growth of EXHIBITORLIVE in Nashville in 2024."

After 30 years in Las Vegas, EXHIBITORLIVE moved to Louisville for its 2023 conference, held April 23-27 at the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC). The EXHIBITORLIVE 2023 Attendance Certification Report and exhibit space selection for EXHIBITORLIVE 2024 will be announced in the coming weeks. For exhibiting information, contact adinfo@exhibitorgroup.com.

About EXHIBITORLIVE

EXHIBITORLIVE is the most comprehensive educational event for trade show and event marketing professionals, featuring 100 educational sessions and workshops. This event is attended by thousands of exhibit and event managers, and marketing and communications experts who are serious about improving their face-to-face marketing performance. In addition to the educational components and networking events, EXHIBITORLIVE features North America's largest exhibition of trade show and event products and services. For more information, go to www.ExhibitorLive.com.

About Exhibitor Group

The leader in trade show and corporate event marketing education, Exhibitor Group publishes EXHIBITOR magazine, an award-winning publication featuring best practices in trade show marketing. EXHIBITOR's learning events include: EXHIBITORLIVE, The Conference and Exhibition for Trade Show and Corporate Event Marketing; EXHIBITORFastTrak accelerated learning conferences; and EXHIBITOR eTrak, professional online learning. Exhibitor Group is also the founder of CTSM (Certified Trade Show Marketer), the industry's only university-affiliated professional certification program, and the EXHIBITORNOW podcast, your source for the latest news and interviews with thought leaders in the trade shows and events. Learn more at www.ExhibitorOnline.com.

