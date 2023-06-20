INTRODUCING THE WORLD'S BIGGEST WEEKEND: ROYAL CARIBBEAN'S UTOPIA OF THE SEAS IS REVEALED

The New Oasis Class Ship is the First of Its Kind to Debut With 3-night Weekend and 4-night Weekday Getaways, With More Ways to Play, Dine and Celebrate All in One Trip

MIAMI, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Next summer, vacationers can celebrate the weekend in the biggest way ever. Royal Caribbean International has revealed the ultimate 3-night weekend and 4-night weekday getaway, Utopia of the Seas. As the first of the game-changing Oasis Class ships to offer short getaways when it debuts, the next big thing coming to vacations sets the stage to make more memories in one short trip than ever before. Starting July 2024 from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, Utopia will introduce unmatched weekend energy across a combination of more than 40 ways to dine and drink, more pools than the days to count, ways to thrill and chill, and more of all the above at Perfect Day at CocoCay – Royal Caribbean's private island in The Bahamas – including its new adults-only Hideaway Beach opening in early 2024.

The signature adventures of the newest Oasis Class ship will make their short getaway debut alongside firsts and reimagined experiences, like a new Caribbean tiki bar, a first-of-its-kind immersive dining experience, the latest, greatest – and longest – dry slide at sea; newly designed resort-style pools; and more. Utopia opens for bookings on Royal Caribbean's website as soon as Friday, June 23. Crown & Anchor Society loyalty members can book on Thursday, June 22.

"Vacationers are looking to make every moment count by celebrating and recharging with their friends and family, and Utopia of the Seas makes all that possible in more ways than one," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. "With the variety of dining, bars, pools, entertainment and thrills that make Oasis Class ships revolutionary and the experiences to match on our private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay, we've combined the best of the best to create the world's biggest weekend for everyone."

Utopia is the getaway for friends, families and groups celebrating any occasion. Everyone can create their own weekend energy with their pick and mix of different types of pools and beaches, flavors from around the world, nightlife, entertainment and more.

Pool Days for Every Mood

Whether it's days by the pool or the beach – both can be found on the ultimate getaway. Complemented by Perfect Day at CocoCay's pools and white sand beaches, the vibes across Utopia's five pools range from upbeat to lowkey.

Resort-style and sloping beach-entry pools – Three pools and three Lime & Coconut bars are at the center of the action. Vacationers can hit the high-speed waterslides at The Perfect Storm, while young kids take on Splashaway Bay ; kick back and soak in the sun and live island tunes; and enjoy quick, casual bites nearby like a new poolside food truck with handheld favorites; Mexican-inspired street food and drinks at El Loco Fresh and Cantina Fresca ; and more.

Solarium – The tranquil retreat is where adults can recharge in a pool and whirlpools of their own, complete with a bar, daybeds, panoramic ocean views and the Solarium Bistro .

Suite Sun Deck – Tucked away in the exclusive Suite Neighborhood, the pool features a bird's-eye view of the ocean in this private oasis with daybeds, loungers, umbrellas, and more.

To mix up the memory making, vacationers can dry off by diving into record-breaking thrills around every corner. From the most adrenaline-pumping Ultimate Abyss yet, now 43 feet longer at 259 feet and featuring new zoom booster rollers and transparent racing windows, to the 10-story-high zip line; the signature FlowRider surf simulator; mini golf at AquaDunes; and Utopia Playscape for young kids, there are adventures for everyone in the group.

A World Tour of Flavors

With more than 20 dining options, every type of vacationer can take their taste buds on a world tour while island hopping in The Bahamas.

Immersive dining experience – Combining multiple courses, technology and different destinations and storylines, the new, one-of-a-kind experience to be revealed at a later date is a locomotive journey that engages all the senses.

Izumi and Izumi in the Park – Joining the Royal Caribbean staple in its new Central Park location, is a convenient, new window that serves up fresh sushi and Japanese-inspired sweets. Next door is a reimagined Izumi restaurant, with double the teppanyaki tables and new al fresco seating .

Giovanni's Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar – Now spanning two stories , the reimagined favorite and menu of authentic Italian dishes, varietals and classic cocktails with a twist extend to the new outside terrace – Gio's Terrazza – that overlooks the signature Boardwalk.

More returning favorites on the menu include The Mason Jar Southern Restaurant & Bar, where live country music complements southern staples; Windjammer, featuring hundreds of dishes and flavors for breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner – all inspired by Royal Caribbean's international chefs; Hooked Seafood; and Chops Grille, now connected to the signature Trellis Bar.

Celebrations for Every Occasion

Getting away is always a cause for celebration. Wherever and whenever on Utopia, travelers are just steps away from their next big cheers and night out, with more than 20 different bars and entertainment spots, two casinos, live music venues and showstopping entertainment.

Pesky Parrot – The new Caribbean bar is a slice of laidback paradise on the Royal Promenade that serves up fruit-based cocktails made with rum, tequila and gin, alongside frozen drinks and more.

Casino Royale – Upping the ante are two casinos that feature more than 370 slot machines, nearly 30 table games and more.

Live music – It's all about hitting the high note across five live music venues that range from Spotlight Karaoke to Latin hotspot Boleros, Music Hall , to rock out with the best cover bands at sea; Bell & Barley , the English pub with a live guitarist; and the classic piano bar, Schooner Bar .

Showstopping entertainment – The cruise line's original production shows take center stage across air, ice, water and theater, including high diving, slacklining and acrobatics at the AquaTheater; ice-skating feats at Studio B; and theatrical productions at the Royal Theater.

Utopia is the getaway for everyone – even when it comes to the rooms vacationers can choose from. Across more than 20 types of accommodations, groups of friends and families – however large or small – can find their perfect fit from rooms with views of the ocean or neighborhoods like the open-air Central Park and lively Boardwalk; layouts for three, four, five and more; or suites such as the Royal Loft Suite and Ultimate Family Suite, plus an all-new category – the Solarium Suites.

The celebrations also extend from ship to shores. The ultimate getaway packs in double the island time with visits to Nassau, The Bahamas, and Royal Caribbean's Perfect Day at CocoCay, the "Best Private Island" for three years running.* Between the two islands' beaches and turquoise blue waters, and Perfect Day's 13 waterslides, swim-up bar, pools, overwater cabanas and the upcoming adults-only Hideaway Beach, vacationers are in for more than one memorable beach day.

When it comes to hitting repeat on memory making, adventurers can choose to get away on Utopia any Friday or Monday or go all out on any ship in Royal Caribbean's action-packed lineup of 3- to 8-night vacations from Port Canaveral, which includes the new Wonder of the Seas.

The ultimate 3- and 4-night getaway will also make waves when it debuts in July 2024 as the first Oasis Class ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), the cleanest-burning marine fuel to date. As the cruise line's second LNG-powered ship – following Icon of the Seas ­– Utopia will advance Royal Caribbean's decades-long commitment to the environment by combining LNG technology with a lineup of the brand's already-established environmentally friendly initiatives and features, from waste heat recovery systems to shore power connection.

More details about Utopia will be revealed leading up to its highly anticipated debut next summer. Vacationers can be among the first to dive into all the new getaway has in store on www.RoyalCaribbean.com.

About Royal Caribbean International

Royal Caribbean International, owned by Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL), has been delivering innovation at sea for more than 50 years. Each successive class of ships is an architectural marvel that features the latest technology and guest experiences for today's adventurous traveler. The cruise line continues to revolutionize vacations with itineraries to 240 destinations in 61 countries on six continents, including Royal Caribbean's private island destination in The Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay, the first in the Perfect Day Island Collection. Royal Caribbean has also been voted "Best Cruise Line Overall" for 20 consecutive years in the Travel Weekly Readers Choice Awards.

Media can stay up to date by following @RoyalCaribPR on Twitter and visiting RoyalCaribbeanPressCenter.com. For additional information or to make reservations, vacationers can call their travel advisor; visit RoyalCaribbean.com; or call (800) ROYAL-CARIBBEAN.

