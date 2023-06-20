NOS Selects Censys for Complete Visibility and Peace of Mind

An early adopter of cutting-edge technology, NOS chose a platform that provides them with critical cybersecurity insights

LONDON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at Infosecurity Europe , Censys , the leading internet intelligence platform for threat hunting and exposure management, announced that NOS , the largest Telecommunications and Entertainment Group in Portugal, chose Censys to monitor its attack surface. Censys' innovative technology provides NOS with complete visibility into its external-facing infrastructure, simplifies its monitoring process and eliminates irrelevant alerts. As a leading Internet provider for both the B2B and B2C segments in fixed and mobile networks, NOS needed a tool that could enable them to identify all exposed elements across its network.

Censys logo (PRNewsfoto/Censys) (PRNewswire)

"Our customers rely on us 24/7 to provide connectivity and a great user experience in their homes and businesses. It is essential that we can fully understand what is going on in the attack surface to prioritize and address the most relevant threats," said Jorge Graça, Chief Technology and Information Officer at NOS. "Censys allows us to take a proactive and streamlined approach to the management of our attack surface, enabling us to focus on our core services with added peace of mind."

When compared to other attack surface management providers, NOS found that Censys provides not only the most accurate results, but an easy user experience that goes beyond monitoring network environments. With Censys, NOS gains:

Customizable Risk Framework: NOS can reduce irrelevant alerts and quickly address relevant and emerging issues.

Comprehensive Visibility: Provides a holistic view of their infrastructure, allowing NOS to proactively detect potential vulnerabilities, track the evolution of their exposed surface and take necessary measures to mitigate risks promptly.

Streamlined Monitoring and Management: NOS can centralize its security operations and simplify the task of tracking and responding to alerts.

"Given today's important focus on defending critical infrastructure, we are thrilled NOS trusts Censys to monitor and provide a holistic perspective of its attack surface," said James DeBragga, Managing Director of Censys International. "Our expertise in exposure management gives organizations like NOS clarity so they can focus on what's important – their customers, while we focus on ensuring every aspect of their network is covered and properly managed."[1]

NOS is now one of the many critical infrastructure organizations relying on Censys' state-of-the-art threat intelligence and discovery capabilities to combat outside attacks and vulnerabilities. Customers turn to Censys for the most up-to-date insight and visibility into their global networks and devices.

If you're interested in learning more, Censys will be at Infosecurity Europe this week; visit their booth K75 .

About Censys

Censys, Inc.™ is the leading Internet Intelligence Platform for Threat Hunting and Exposure Management. Founded in 2013 in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Censys gives organizations the world's most comprehensive real-time view of global networks and devices. Customers like Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Samsung, NATO, Swiss Armed Forces, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency, and over 51% of the Fortune 500 rely on the company's Exposure Management solution for a real-time, contextualized view into their internet and cloud assets. At Censys, you can be yourself. We like it that way. Diversity fuels our mission, and we are committed to inclusion across race, gender, age and identity. To learn more, visit censys.io and follow Censys on Twitter.

About NOS:[2] [3]

NOS offers latest generation fixed and mobile solutions for television, Internet, voice and data for all market segments - Residential, Personal, Business and Wholesale, and is leader in Pay TV, Next Generation Broadband services and in cinema distribution and exhibition in Portugal. NOS is leading 5G deployment in Portugal both in terms of coverage and experience, as recognized by independent awards, and in the B2B space complements its Telco services with a comprehensive ICT and Cloud service portfolio.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Censys