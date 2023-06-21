Happsy Announces Revolutionary Savings With Sitewide 4th of July Sale

Celebrate Independence Day with up to $254 off American-made, certified organic mattresses.

CLEVELAND, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Happsy , the certified organic bed-in-a-box company, announced its 4th of July sale with 15% off sitewide plus free pillow(s) with code JULY4. The sale includes free shipping, free returns and 120-night sleep trials.

Shoppers can get up to $254 off Happsy's planet-friendly, American-made organic mattress during the July 4th sale.

Right now, customers can save up to $254 on Happsy's organic mattress with a conscience. Made in the U.S.A. with domestic and global materials, the mattress contains no flame retardants, polyurethane foam, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives or toxic VOCs. Happsy's breathable, organic materials offer cooler, comfier sleep, allowing you to wake refreshed.

With every mattress purchased, Happsy is gifting a free GOLS certified organic latex pillow (retail value $59) and two pillows for mattress sizes Queen, King and CalKing. The sitewide savings also include the:

The Earth-conscious brand is a member of 1% for the Planet and stands shoulder to shoulder with The Conservation Alliance, a powerful coalition of over 250 like-minded businesses advocating for the preservation of North America's natural spaces.

Exciting developments are on the horizon as Happsy prepares to open its first storefront later this year, along with introducing a captivating collection of breathable organic sleep essentials.

About Happsy:

Happsy is the premier online brand specializing in high-quality, affordable, certified organic mattresses and bedding. Recognized by Good Housekeeping as the "Best Organic Boxed Mattress" to Buy Online in 2021, the Happsy mattress, along with all bedding, meets the stringent organic and non-toxic standards of the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) and MADE SAFE®. The latex used in their products is either GOLS or FSC® certified. Handcrafted in the USA with sustainably sourced domestic and imported materials, Happsy products say "no" to polyurethane foam, formaldehyde, pesticides, GMOs, adhesives, flame retardants and harmful chemicals. Happsy proudly supports 1% for the Planet, The Conservation Alliance, Women's Voices for the Earth and the American Sustainable Business Network. Learn more at Happsy.com.

