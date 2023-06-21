May Border Encounters Confirm that CBP is Playing a Shell Game, Not Significantly Curbing Illegal Immigration, Says FAIR

May Encounters Virtually Unchanged from April

WASHINGTON, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was released by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), regarding the release of total border encounters for May.

"The long-awaited border encounter numbers are out, and they contradict the Biden administration's claims that their policies are significantly reducing illegal immigration and the strain on our borders. The total number of encounters in May were 273,141, just 2,000 fewer than in April – a 0.7 percent reduction – and on pace to eclipse 3 million for the current fiscal year.

"In typical fashion, the administration is attempting to divert attention from the total number of encounters by drawing attention to Southwest border encounters only. The number of migrants encountered by the Border Patrol crossing between ports of entry from Mexico dipped in May, however, the number of migrants who were encountered at ports of entry continued to grow, as did the number of migrants who were encountered at our Northern border and those who were illegally paroled in.

"The Biden administration continues to claim that they have created new 'legal pathways' for migrants to enter the country rather than cross the border illegally. However, there is nothing legal about the administration's abuse of parole authority, or the expanded us of a phone app that allows inadmissible migrants to schedule an appointment and be granted entry at a port of entry.

"What the administration is attempting is nothing more than an elaborate shell game designed to make their policy of mass illegal immigration less conspicuous. But the numbers don't lie. Less conspicuous illegal immigration is not the same as less illegal immigration, and has the same devastating effects to the interests and security of the American people."

Contact: Ira Mehlman, 202-328-7004 or imehlman@fairus.org.

ABOUT FAIR

Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.

