Hipcamp and RVshare partner to give away $10 million in RV campsite stays

The innovative outdoor tech brands are investing in the future of recreation by opening new access to the outdoors

AUSTIN, Texas and SAN FRANCISCO, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, campsite booking platform Hipcamp and RV rental website RVshare together announce a partnership that will make it easier for RVshare renters to reserve beautiful, affordable RV campsites across the United States.

Campsite booking platform Hipcamp and RV rental website RVshare partner to make it easier for RVshare renters to reserve beautiful, affordable RV campsites across the United States. (PRNewswire)

The companies, both celebrating 10-year anniversaries this June, will explore a range of partnership-deepening opportunities during the coming year. The collaboration not only streamlines the RV campsite booking experience for RVshare renters but also provides Hipcampers with an incentive to book from RVshare's selection of more than 100,000 RVs and campervans located across the United States.

As part of the partnership launch, RVshare and Hipcamp are giving away up to $10 million in RV campsite stays. The limited-time promotion will provide RV renters with a credit toward an RV campsite booked on Hipcamp, and the credit may be used upon checkout at hipcamp.com.

"RVshare is committed to innovating the booking and planning process for outdoor travel enthusiasts and first-time RVers alike," said RVshare CEO Jon Gray. "Often a hurdle for travelers, the planning process for camping and RV trips typically includes multiple factors, from planning a route to booking a vehicle to reserving campsites across multiple destinations. Today, RVshare is proud to announce a partnership with Hipcamp - an innovative solution to streamlining this journey."

Hipcamp opens access to millions of acres of private land to RVers, solving for the pain of finding affordable, beautiful places to camp. Hipcamp's website and app also offer a simple way to research and book campsites, and enables RVers to discover availability, see reviews, view photos, and pay for their booking - all in one place.

"Hipcamp makes it simple to plan an unforgettable RV adventure," said Hipcamp CEO Alyssa Ravasio. "One of the top challenges for an RVer is finding great places to camp, and Hipcamp solves this problem by partnering with landowners to create thousands of new campsites on some of the most beautiful private land in the country. Plus, our RV filters - for hookups and size - make it simple to find the perfect spot."

How does the giveaway work?

As of June 22, travelers who book an RV rental on RVshare.com or via the RVshare app will be guided to also find their RV campsite of choice through Hipcamp, and provided a promo code worth $70 to book a campsite on Hipcamp. The offer is valid for one Hipcamp booking with trip dates falling between June 22, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The average cost of a North American RV campsite at Hipcamp is $55 per night. Through this site integration, both companies make renting an RV and planning a trip both simple and seamless.

For details, visit: rvshare.com/hipcamp

About Hipcamp

Founded in 2013, Hipcamp is an outdoor tech leader that opens access to some of the world's most beautiful private land to create new places for people to camp. By connecting people with the land and each other, Hipcamp helps protect habitat and the biodiversity it supports. The fully remote company operates in Australia, the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and to date has helped people spend more than 7 million nights under the stars. When listing on Hipcamp, farmers, ranchers, vintners, and other landowners generate new revenue streams to conserve their land and keep it wild.

Social

@hipcamp

About RVshare

RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you'll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 4 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RVshare