HKEX Celebrates Opening of New York Office, Supporting Clients across North America

New York office to provide on-the-ground support to HKEX's North American clients

New location part of HKEX's commitment to broadening international participation in its market and enhancing global market connectivity

NEW YORK, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), one of the world's leading exchange groups, was delighted to celebrate with its North American customers, as it opened its new office in New York.

On Wednesday evening at a reception held at New York's Rockefeller Center, HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin and other senior executives hosted VIPs and leaders from across the financial business and market infrastructure communities in the US. Guests had the chance to hear more about opportunities in Hong Kong and how HKEX is excited to be on the ground taking 'Asia to New York'. Mr Aguzin struck a gong to mark this important occasion, signifying HKEX's commitment to greater global market connectivity and to working with its international customer base around the world.

The New York office will support HKEX's North American clients by offering enhanced access to information on Asia's dynamic capital markets, including updates on market developments, products and services.

Located in New York City, the office will promote Hong Kong's vibrant and diverse marketplace, home to a world-leading IPO and equities franchise, unique access to Mainland China markets, as well as a burgeoning offshore Renminbi ecosystem and an expanding suite of regional and international derivatives products.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Nicolas Aguzin, said: "The opening of our New York office is a great cause for celebration as we bring the Hong Kong and HKEX story to North America. As a purpose-driven company, enhancing connectivity across markets and geographies is at our core. Supporting our international clients around the world by being on the ground and listening to their needs is critical so that we can deliver shared sustained success."

Mr Aguzin added: "This new office will better connect two of the most important financial centres in the world, and, together with our recently announced London office, will further connect international capital with the exciting opportunities in Asia. This is part of HKEX's ongoing commitment to further broaden international participation in our markets, strengthening Hong Kong's position as a superconnector between East and West."

Operating as HKEX (U.S.) LLC, the New York office will be led by Roger McAvoy, Managing Director and Head of Business Development, North America. The office will provide on-the-ground services to North American clients during their working hours, enabling the group to build stronger relationships with clients in the region.

Head of Business Development, North America, Roger McAvoy, added: "There is immense appetite for better insight and access to Asia capital markets in the US, and in opening up an HKEX office in New York, we can better align with our clients' interests and ambitions. This is about bringing opportunities and expertise closer to our customers and we look forward to helping them tap into the Asia growth story in the future."

The New York and London offices will complement HKEX's existing international reach from its offices in Beijing, Shanghai and Singapore.

Photos of the reception and further information about HKEX and its market can be found here.

