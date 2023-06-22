RANSFORD GYAN NAMED 2022-23 GATORADE NATIONAL BOYS SOCCER PLAYER OF THE YEAR

NEWARK, N.J., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In its 38th year of honoring the nation's most elite high school athletes, Gatorade today announced Ransford Gyan of St. Benedict's Preparatory School in Newark, N.J. is the 2022-23 Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year. Gyan won the prestigious award for his accomplishments on and off the field, joining an impressive group of former Gatorade National Boys Soccer Players of the Year who have combined for more than 12 National Championships and 13 MLS first round draft picks.

Gyan was surprised with the trophy by his coaches and teammates at school. Check out a video of the announcement here.

The Gatorade Player of the Year award recognizes athletes not just for their excellence on the playing surface, but for their commitment in the classroom and impact in their community. Gyan beat out nearly half a million other student-athletes who play boys soccer nationwide, topping the list of state winners in boys soccer who collectively boast an incredible list of accomplishments, including 27 with signed National Letters of Intent to play boys soccer at Division I colleges/universities and 37 with a GPA of 3.5 and above.

"Ransford Gyan was the most impactful and most valuable player in boys high school soccer during the 2022-23 season," said J.R. Eskilson, National Analyst for PrepSocccer.com. "With a dynamic burst and an unreal ability to keep the ball glued to his feet even while surrounded by defenders, he proved nearly uncontainable in leading his team to a perfect season. His humility enabled him to take his game to another level as a junior. A brilliant attacking talent, he's already staked a claim as one of the most dangerous offensive players in high school soccer in recent memory."

The state's returning Gatorade Player of the Year, the 5-foot-4, 135-pound junior midfielder led the Gray Bees to a 17-0 record and the Non-Public Prep A Tournament state championship this past season. Gyan scored 20 goals and passed for 14 assists, recording at least one point in 16 of St. Benedict's 17 games to lead the Gray Bees to the country's No. 1 ranking United Soccer Coaches Super 25 poll. Gyan won the Golden Boot at the United States Youth Soccer Association's 2022 Under-18 National Championships as his club team, Cedar Stars Academy, captured the national title. A two-time First Team All-New Jersey Prep honoree, he's ranked as the nation's No. 12 recruit in the Class of 2024 by PrepSoccer.com.

Gyan has volunteered locally at a food pantry, and he has donated his time as a youth soccer coach and camp counselor. "Ransford is a special player who plays for an outstanding team," said Chad Bridges, head coach of the Pennington School. "He can change the game in the blink of any eye with a play that forces you to rewatch the film to find out how he did it. Even when you think you have the game under control, Ransford can instantly change the game."

Gyan has maintained a 3.64 GPA in the classroom. He will begin his senior year of high school this fall.

In addition to excellence on and off the field of play, Gatorade Players of the Year also pay it forward for the next generation. As part of Gatorade's Play it Forward initiative, Gyan will receive a grant to give to a 501c3 youth sports charity, which includes Gatorade's social impact partners – Athlete Ally, Laureus USA, Move United, Women's Sports Foundation and Up2Us Sports – supporting Gatorade's ambition to fuel the future of sport.

"As a team dedicated to fueling the future of sport, we're proud to recognize the next generation of elite talent that is making an incredible impact on and off the field of play," said Gatorade Portfolio president and general manager Michael Del Pozzo. "Ransford is an undisputed leader both in competition and in his community, which is why he earned the Gatorade National Boys Soccer Player of the Year award."

Each year, a selection committee evaluates the nation's top talent to choose one state winner from each of the 50 states as well as Washington D.C., in 12 different sports: football, girls volleyball, boys and girls cross country, boys and girls basketball, baseball, softball, boys and girls soccer, and boys and girls track & field. In all, 608 athletes are honored each year. From the pool of state winners, one national winner is selected in each of the 12 sports.

To learn more about the Gatorade Player of the Year program, check out past winners or to nominate student-athletes, visit playeroftheyear.gatorade.com or follow us on social media on Facebook at facebook.com/GatoradePOY, Instagram at instagram.com/Gatorade and Twitter at twitter.com/Gatorade.

About The Gatorade Portfolio

The Gatorade Portfolio, a division of PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP), is a connected performance and wellness ecosystem built to fuel all athletes and exercisers. Bringing together Gatorade, Fast Twitch, Propel, Evolve and Muscle Milk, the Gatorade Portfolio is the most complete offering in the category today, with a broad range of personalized solutions at every stage of the athlete journey. This integrated system of brands is built on Gatorade's 57-year history of studying athletes and is fueling the future of athletic performance and wellness by delivering solutions across hydration, protein, energy and all-day nutrition to fuel consumers, no matter how or why they sweat. For more information and a full list of product offerings, please visit www.gatorade.com.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $86 billion in net revenue in 2022, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lay's, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with pep+ (PepsiCo Positive). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability and human capital at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com, and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn @PepsiCo.

View original content:

SOURCE The Gatorade Company