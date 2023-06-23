Subtle Medical Showcasing AI-Powered SubtlePET Software for Faster PET Imaging at 2023 SNMMI Conference

The company will also present several other works in progress

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subtle Medical, a leading innovator in medical imaging technology, announced its participation in the 2023 Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) conference in Chicago, IL. The Subtle Medical team will be presenting their revolutionary SubtlePET™ software, which utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to enable up to 75% faster PET imaging, at the event.

Faster imaging with SubtlePET enables medical facilities to add capacity across all scanner vendors to increase revenue.

SubtlePET is a breakthrough solution that empowers healthcare providers to achieve faster PET imaging on any scanner brand. By leveraging a proprietary denoising algorithm on low count PET scans, SubtlePET reduces imaging time without compromising image quality or diagnostic accuracy. The latest release of SubtlePET covers a multitude of new radiotracers and offers improved performance. The technology represents a significant advancement in the field, offering numerous benefits to both patients and medical facilities.

One of the key advantages of faster medical imaging is enhanced patient comfort. Traditional PET imaging often requires patients to remain motionless for extended periods, leading to discomfort and anxiety. SubtlePET's ability to expedite the imaging process reduces patient stress and contributes to a more positive healthcare experience.

Additionally, faster imaging enables medical facilities to increase their revenue and optimize resource utilization. By reducing scan times, SubtlePET allows healthcare providers to scan more patients in a day, leading to improved throughput and higher patient volumes. Moreover, the reduced imaging time allows technologists to adhere to schedules more efficiently, enabling smoother operations and improved patient care. The software has been successfully implemented by esteemed institutions such as Hoag Hospital and Middlesex Health, which have leveraged faster imaging to enhance the performance of their aging scanner fleet. Hear from Precision Imaging's CEO on their experience increasing capacity with SubtlePET.

"Subtle Medical is dedicated to advancing medical imaging through cutting-edge research and continuous product innovation," said Josh Gurewitz, Chief Commercial Officer at Subtle Medical. "We are proud to present SubtlePET at the 2023 SNMMI conference. Our AI-powered software has installations in over 15 different countries and has been embraced by medical professionals worldwide."

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the capabilities of SubtlePET firsthand and discover other innovations in Subtle's robust R&D pipeline. To learn more about SubtleMR™ and SubtlePET™, schedule a meeting with the team at the SNMMI conference in Chicago at Booth 8074. Representatives will be available to discuss the latest advancements, provide live demonstrations, and explore potential collaborations.

About Subtle Medical, Inc.

Subtle Medical is a leading provider of AI-powered technology for faster, safer, and smarter medical imaging. It has been named a CB Insights Top AI 100 and Digital Health 150 company multiple years and is an Nvidia Inception Award Winner. The company's cutting-edge solutions optimize imaging workflows, improving productivity and patient experience. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Subtle Medical aims to revolutionize medical imaging and transform the future of healthcare. For more information, please visit subtlemedical.com or email sales@subtlemedical.com.

