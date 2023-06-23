This Week in Entertainment News: 13 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy entertainment industry press releases from PR
- COLECO Unveils Revival Series: Mini Arcade Machines that Bring Back the Nostalgia of the 80s
The Revival machines feature a full-color LCD display, a powerful new gaming chip set, revamped joystick and accurate action buttons, and the option for AA battery operation or charging via a charger port. The highly-detailed, colorful art wraps add a touch of nostalgia, ensuring that Retro is done right. The Revival Series launches with three captivating titles: Frenzy, Berzerk, and TopRacer.
- Aerosmith Unveil Career-Spanning Compilation Greatest Hits on Official Aerosmith Store
Featuring 44 handpicked tracks in the deluxe editions with packaging curated by Aerosmith, the set is available for pre-order today (June 20) along with a new merch collection, only through the band's official artist store and will be available for pre-order at all other retailers and DSPs on Thursday, June 22, 2023.
- TIME Reveals its 2023 List of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies in the World TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley said: "The annual TIME100 Companies list demonstrates that businesses can be an agent for change. From artificial intelligence to fashion, this list spotlights the innovative companies and visionary leaders that are shaping the world."
- Ashanti, Ja Rule, Toosii, Lalah Hathaway, and iAmCompton Blaze the Stage at the 2023 Juneteenth Honors
The National Juneteenth Foundation hosted its black-tie Juneteenth Honors event in D.C. on Thursday (June 15) night. The evening featured performances by Ashanti, Ja Rule, iAmCompton, Toosii, and Lalah Hathaway. The event honored industry legends Chuck D., Herbie Hancock, Tamika Mallory, Dr. Kevin James, and Rohan Marley.
- Laugh Factory Launches Series of Benefits to Help Those Affected by Writers' Strike
Laugh Factory is starting a series of benefits at its clubs, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the Writer's Guild of America Strike Fund and the Entertainment Community Fund.
- Pizza Hut Tests Underground Deliveries to Celebrate the Upcoming Release of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Movie
The partnership that unites the Turtles with their favorite pizza will also bring a new AR game, limited-edition pizza box packaging, a custom spot, and more for a 360 campaign.
- Group Black and NBCUniversal Partner to Accelerate Inclusive Investment Across NBCUniversal's Content Portfolio
Through this partnership, Group Black will have exclusive access to sell ads within premium Peacock AX programming that features Black-led dramas, Black-led comedies, and Black-led cinema, as well as a curated collection of NBCUniversal content that amplifies Black voices.
- Harry Potter Stars Return to Hogwarts to Celebrate the Opening of Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo - The Making of Harry Potter
The Studio Tour is the first of its kind in Asia and offers fans the chance to discover the behind-the-scenes secrets that went into creating one of the most successful film series of all time.
- Ron Perlman Takes Lead in "The Baker," Embarking on a Thrilling Race Against Time, in Theaters July 28
"It pits a cold, dark, explosively violent world, filled with unspeakable histories, against the gravitational forces of long forgotten loved ones, making its reluctant hero do anything to protect the innocent. Anything!" said Perlman.
- Milk Creates Zany Ziplines in Response to Gaming Community Request
The game offers three first of its kind maps (Spacemap, Medieval Map, and Steampunk Map) featuring a series of floating platforms connected by elaborate ziplines where sixteen players battle it out in a last man standing free for all.
- Post Malone and Raising Cane's Expand Iconic Partnership with Limited-Edition Co-Branded Collector's Cups Launching June 21
Available beginning today and designed to be collected in a set of four, Customers can get their hands on a series of limited-edition Post Malone x Raising Cane's collector's cups when they "Post Up" their combo.
- hoopla Digital Launches New Manga Experience
Patrons of libraries that partner with hoopla can immediately access manga content for all ages and reading abilities. Manga, which, in Japanese, is comprised of two characters: man 漫 meaning "whimsical" and ga 画 meaning "pictures," is known for its storytelling and unique art style.
- The Smurfs and SEE Touring Exhibitions Inc. to Create Revolutionary Interactive Family Entertainment Experience
The XSpace platform combines immersive video projection and "phygital" systems that control sound, light, video, and personalized interaction into one experience that can react and change in the blink of an eye. Young visitors will be able to explore the Smurfs' Village and physically interact with their favorite Smurfs in ways never before possible, without headsets, goggles, or other appliances.
SOURCE PR Newswire