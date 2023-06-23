Versanis Bio to Present New Clinical Data at American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions

Data support bimagrumab's novel mechanism to achieve quality weight loss based on decreasing body fat while increasing muscle mass

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Versanis Bio ("Versanis"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing novel therapeutics for obesity and other cardiometabolic diseases, today announced an oral presentation at the upcoming American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions, held June 23-26, 2023, in San Diego, California, and online.

Versanis Bio (PRNewswire)

Versanis's Chief Medical Officer, Kenneth M. Attie, M.D. will present the abstract, titled "Optimized Weight Loss with Bimagrumab: Reduced Fat Mass with Increased Muscle Mass by Appetite-Independent Mechanisms" during an oral abstract session.

"For many individuals who have lost weight with diet and exercise or incretin therapies, the significant loss of lean mass experienced is undesirable and may prevent durable weight loss maintenance," said Dr. Attie. "These data underscore that bimagrumab can reduce fat mass while increasing metabolically active lean mass for more sustained, higher-quality weight loss without affecting appetite."

Presentation Details:

Title: Optimized Weight Loss with Bimagrumab: Reduced Fat Mass with Increased Muscle Mass by Appetite-Independent Mechanisms

Abstract Session: Bariatric Surgery and Beyond – The Benefits of Battling Obesity

Session Location and Time: Monday, June 26, 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Ballroom 6C-F

Versanis is also hosting a sponsored symposium, "The Importance of Weight Loss Quality in Obesity Treatment," on June 24 from 6:15 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront, room Indigo DH. The speakers are leaders in their fields Louis J. Aronne, M.D., FACP, DABOM; Shalender Bhasin, MB, BS; and Steven B. Heymsfield, M.D. The program will explore facts and perspectives on quality versus quantity of weight loss, why quality weight loss is vital, and how emerging therapeutics are shaping the landscape. To virtually attend the symposium, please visit: https://versanisbio.broadcastmed.io/versanisbio/live/1/page/7

Visit Versanis at booth 627.

About BELIEVE

BELIEVE is a Phase 2b study in non-diabetic patients with overweight or obesity investigating the safety and efficacy of bimagrumab alone and in combination with semaglutide. Eligible patients with a body mass index ≥ 30, or ≥ 27 with one or more obesity-related comorbidities, will receive 48 weeks of treatment to assess safety and tolerability, along with improvement in key obesity measures, including changes in body weight, waist circumference, and body composition. The study has completed enrollment and top-line results are expected in mid-2024.

About Bimagrumab

Bimagrumab is a first-in-class, fully human IgG1/λ monoclonal antibody with picomolar affinity for both activin type II receptors A and B that blocks binding of ligands, including myostatin and activins. Bimagrumab decreases body fat, especially abdominal visceral fat, while at the same time increasing muscle mass. Since initial development, bimagrumab has been administered to more than 1,000 patients for up to 18 months across more than 20 clinical studies. It is now being advanced as a novel treatment for patients living with obesity, with additional indications to follow.

About Versanis

Versanis is a privately held, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company bringing transformational treatments to people living with cardiometabolic disease. The company's lead asset, bimagrumab, is being advanced in a Phase 2b study as a novel treatment for obesity to help adults achieve and maintain both substantial fat loss and a healthy body composition, with additional indications to follow. For more information, please visit www.versanisbio.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Versanis Bio