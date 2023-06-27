DQLabs, Powered by Snowflake, delivers reliable and accurate data to customers for better business outcomes.

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DQLabs today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023 , the launch of DQLabs' Modern Data Quality Platform, Powered by Snowflake . The new solution will enable customers to deliver reliable and accurate data to customers for better business outcomes by automating business quality checks and resolution using an AI/ML-powered semantic layer to deliver "fit-for-purpose" data for consumption across reporting and analytics.

DQLabs Builds Modern Data Quality Platform on the Snowflake Data Cloud

By building DQLabs' Modern Data Quality Platform on Snowflake, DQLABS can provide visibility into data reliability and "fit-for-purpose" accuracy issues, scalability of business quality checks across data, automated deep profiling for analysis leveraging decades of best practices, and quality stewardship. DQLABS is uniquely positioned with the convergence of three capabilities and the combined power of Data Observability, Data Quality, and Data Discovery, to automate business quality checks and resolution using an AI/ML-powered semantic layer to deliver reliable and business-fit data. Additionally, DQLabs is able to leverage Snowflake Metadata, User Defined Functions for deep profiling, Semantic categories and Object Tagging for Governance, SnowPark for ML-powered semantic classification to deliver out-of-the-box ability to automate business quality checks and resolution and deliver reliable and "fit-for-purpose" data to customers.

"We are delighted to partner with DQLabs for their modern data quality and observability capabilities," said Scott Schilling, Senior Director of Global Partner Development at Snowflake. "With DQLabs, Snowflake customers can automate business quality checks and resolution using an AI/ML-powered semantic layer to deliver "fit-for-purpose" data for consumption across reporting and analytics"

Joint customers will be able to leverage out-of-the-box automation of business quality checks using DQLabs' Modern Data Quality Platform, Powered by Snowflake. This automation has helped customers drastically reduce inefficiencies across business processes, decreased 85% of the hours spent on manual upkeep of their data quality checks and gain 10x improvement in operational efficiency.

Industry leading applications are Powered by Snowflake. By building on Snowflake, product and engineering teams are able to develop, scale, and operate their applications without operational burden, delivering differentiated products to their customers. With the Powered by Snowflake program, builders get access to resources to help them design, market, and operate their applications in the Data Cloud. To learn more about the Powered by Snowflake program and how organizations are building on Snowflake, click here .

About DQLabs

DQLabs is an automated, modern data quality platform that delivers reliable and accurate data for better business outcomes. DQLabs automates business quality checks and resolution using a semantic layer to deliver "fit-for-purpose" data for consumption across reporting and analytics. Find out more at www.dqlabs.ai

