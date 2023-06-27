Genpact and Walmart Extend Partnership in North America

Contract extension builds on collaborative relationship to layer digital technology into finance operations

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering outcomes that transform businesses, today announced it has extended its partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) to continue to support its North American finance and accounting operations.

New Genpact logo - September 2017 (PRNewsfoto/Genpact) (PRNewswire)

The current extension builds on the relationship that the two companies began in 2018 in North America which has since expanded to other markets in Latin America and South Africa.

"The consumer buying trends underscore the critical need for today's retail and consumer goods companies to digitally transform operations to react quickly," said BK Kalra, Global Leader of Retail and Consumer Goods, Genpact. "We're proud of the trust that Walmart has placed in Genpact in expanding our relationship as we continue to partner with Walmart's finance and accounting team to identify new ways of doing business to increase market share and better serve its customers."

For more information about Genpact's services to transform retail and consumer goods companies, see https://www.genpact.com/industries/consumer-goods-and-retail.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm delivering the outcomes that transform our clients' businesses and shape their future. We're guided by our real-world experience redesigning and running thousands of processes for hundreds of global companies. Our clients – including many in the Global Fortune 500 – partner with us for our unique ability to combine deep industry and functional expertise, leading talent, and proven methodologies to drive collaborative innovation that turns insights into action and delivers outcomes at scale. We create lasting competitive advantages for our clients and their customers, running digitally enabled operations and applying our Data-Tech-AI services to design, build, and transform their businesses. And we do it all with purpose. From New York to New Delhi and more than 30 countries in between, our 115,000+ team is passionate in its relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Siya Belliappa

Genpact Media Relations

+1 718 561 9843

siya.belliappa@genpact.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genpact