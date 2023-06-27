Historical Analysis Masterclass with Author John Boik

NEW YORK , June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TraderLion is thrilled to announce an upcoming masterclass with renowned market historian, John Boik. This in-depth course is designed to significantly transform your understanding of the financial markets by delving into the lessons learned by market legends throughout history.

The Historical Analysis Masterclass will take participants on a journey through time, unveiling the intricacies behind monster stocks and market cycles. John Boik, with decades of stock market wisdom, will serve as your expert guide through a past fueled by the most unique market analysis you'll ever experience.

The course will consist of 10 live webinars, each focusing on a different aspect of market history and trading strategies. The webinars will be enhanced with interactive workbooks and challenges, providing participants with a comprehensive learning experience.

The schedule for the webinars is as follows:

Introduction, Overview, Legendary Traders Part 1 - July 8th, 2023 Legendary Traders Part 2 & Other Great Trader Quotes - July 12th, 2023 Modern Legendary Traders & Commonalities - July 15th, 2023 Monster Stock Templates & New Highs/New Lows - July 19th, 2023 Historic Cycles & Monster Stocks 1900 – 1940s - July 22nd, 2023 Historic Cycles & Monster Stocks 1950 – 1970s - July 26th, 2023 Historic Cycles & Monster Stocks 1980 – 1990s - July 29th, 2023 Historic Cycles & Monster Stocks 2000 – 2010s - August 9th, 2023 Historic Cycles & Monster Stocks 2020 – Present - August 12th, 2023 Putting It All Together, Current Conditions, Summary, Lessons Learned, & Extras - August 16th, 2023

Participants will also receive two e-books, workbooks & homework chart challenges, rare charts previously not available to the public, a 230-page textbook, and lifetime access to the course materials. Special guest appearances will also be a part of this enriching journey.

The course is currently available at an Early Bird Special price of $395 for a limited time only. The general price will be $999 once the Early Bird offer ends.

This masterclass is an excellent opportunity for anyone looking to level up their trading skills and gain a deeper understanding of the financial markets. Embark on this journey with John Boik and watch history unfold before your eyes as you explore the world of stock market analysis.

For more information, please visit: [https://traderlion.com/historical-analysis-masterclass/]

About TraderLion:

TraderLion is a leading platform dedicated to providing high-quality education and resources for traders and investors. With a focus on historical analysis and market trends, TraderLion offers a range of courses and webinars designed to help individuals navigate the financial markets with confidence.

Nick Schmidt

support@traderlion.com

