1Password Launches Unlock with Single Sign-On for OIDC-Supported Identity Providers

TORONTO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 1Password , the leader in human-centric security and privacy, today announced the availability of Unlock with Single Sign-On (SSO) for additional identity providers with the new generic OpenID Connect (OIDC) configuration for 1Password Business. Business customers can now integrate 1Password with more identity providers like Duo, OneLogin, JumpCloud, and Ping Identity, to strengthen their existing security infrastructure, enforce stronger and auditable security policies from their identity provider, and allow employees to easily access their passwords and sensitive information.

"While the single sign-on provider protects logins for approved apps that are specifically added to them, 1Password protects virtually everything else," said Steve Won, chief product officer at 1Password. "Making the easy thing the secure thing is at the core of everything we do, and unlocking 1Password with SSO benefits IT teams, employees, and businesses in that regard. Enterprises can continue to secure their employees, no matter how they need to sign in."

The OIDC identity protocol is a modern, secure identity layer built on top of the OAuth 2.0 protocol. It is simpler, more flexible, and includes support for native and mobile applications. Building a generic OIDC configuration has allowed 1Password to offer secure support for many providers at once using the same underlying zero-knowledge architecture, encryption, and trusted device model as Unlock with Okta and Azure AD.

Unlock 1Password with your SSO identity provider : Vaults can now be unlocked with a single click via SSO, with zero-knowledge architecture and end-to-end encryption.

Set fine-grained permissions and customizable access controls : Pair 1Password with existing identity and access management (IAM) infrastructure to simplify adoption, enable secure sharing, and strengthen auditing, compliance, and reporting workflows.

Easy, secure access to passwords and sensitive information: 1Password's integration with additional identity providers allows employees to authenticate 1Password without an account password and access their vaults in a single click.

"Unlocking 1Password with single sign-on has been a game changer for our organization. We pride ourselves on maximizing security and minimizing friction for our users, and with this capability, we've accomplished both of these goals," Jason Waits, CISO at Inductive Automation. "By eliminating the need to remember a separate password for 1Password, we've made it easier for our employees to access their accounts so they can get their jobs done without compromising security. Streamlining the login process is a win for both the security team and our employees."

The news comes on the heels of Unlock with Okta and Azure earlier this year. Effective today, 1Password Business customers can unlock 1Password with identity providers that support generic OpenID Connect. For more information, visit our website .

About 1Password

1Password's human-centric security keeps people safe at work and at home. Our solution is built from the ground up to enable anyone – no matter their level of technical proficiency – to navigate the digital world without fear or friction. The company's award-winning security platform is reshaping the future of authentication, including passwordless. 1Password is trusted by over 100,000 businesses such as IBM, Slack, Snowflake, Shopify, and Under Armour and protects the most sensitive information of millions of individuals and families across the globe. The company's ultimate goal is to help consumers and businesses get more done in less time – with security and privacy as a given. Learn more at 1Password.com .

