BlackBerry Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Results

Beats non-GAAP earnings expectations

Delivers sequential revenue and billings growth for Cybersecurity business unit

First Quarter Fiscal 2024:

Total company revenue of $373 million .

IoT revenue of $45 million .

Cybersecurity revenue of $93 million .

Licensing & Other revenue of $235 million .

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share of $0.06 and GAAP basic loss per share of $0.02 .

WATERLOO, ON, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today reported financial results for the three months ended May 31, 2023 (all figures in U.S. dollars and U.S. GAAP, except where otherwise indicated).

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

"This quarter we delivered sequential revenue growth in our Cybersecurity business unit. Revenue growth was driven by a year-over-year increase in billings and pipeline, anchored on strength in our core verticals, particularly government," said John Chen, Executive Chair & CEO, BlackBerry. "In our IoT business unit we saw some temporary delays to the start of new programs as a number of customers review their plans to capitalize on the software-defined vehicle (SDV) trend, impacting revenue this quarter. However, we see no change to the strong secular trends that are a multi-year tailwind for QNX and BlackBerry IVY. We continue to expect to achieve revenue consensus for both our IoT and Cybersecurity business units this fiscal year."

First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Highlights

Total company revenue was $373 million .

Total company GAAP and non-GAAP gross margin was 48%, both lower due to completion of the significant sale of the non-core portion of the patent portfolio in the quarter. Excluding the patent sale, the non-GAAP gross margin was 22 percentage points higher.

IoT revenue was $45 million , with gross margin of 80%.

Cybersecurity revenue was $93 million , with gross margin of 60% and ARR of $289 million .

Cybersecurity billings were $122 million , increasing for the 4 th consecutive quarter, with 14% sequential and 37% year-over-year growth.

Licensing and Other revenue was $235 million , including $218 million relating to the patent sale.

Non-GAAP operating profit was $35 million and GAAP operating loss was $11 million .

Total cash, cash equivalents, short-term and long-term investments increased by $91 million to $578 million , with the first instalment of $170 million received from the patent sale.

Net cash generated from operating activities in the quarter was $99 million .

Business Highlights & Strategic Announcements

BlackBerry completes patent sale transaction of substantially all of its non-core patents and patent applications to Malikie Innovations Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Key Patent Innovations Limited

BlackBerry QNX releases ultra-scalable, high-performance compute ready operating system to advance software development efforts for next generation vehicles and IoT systems

BlackBerry® QNX® software is now embedded in over 235 million vehicles worldwide: a year-over-year net increase of 20 million vehicles

Upstream Security joins the BlackBerry IVY® partner ecosystem, leveraging IVY's rich telemetry data and edge compute capabilities to protect software-defined vehicles from cyber threats

BlackBerry launches enhanced AI-based Cylance® cybersecurity solutions portfolio, reducing alert fatigue, offering faster incident response and expanding cloud defense coverage

BlackBerry introduces integration of CylanceGUARD® managed detection and response (MDR) and BlackBerry® AtHoc® critical event management (CEM) technologies for secure bi-directional response communications during cyber incidents

BlackBerry extends partnership with leading managed security services provider (MSSP), Solutions Granted, enabling better scale to address small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs)

McKinsey names BlackBerry a cybersecurity and IoT convergence leader, well positioned in an addressable market of up to $750 billion by 2030

Outlook

BlackBerry will discuss its outlook in connection with the quarterly earnings announcement on its earnings conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The tables at the end of this press release include a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial ratios used by the company to comparable U.S. GAAP measures and an explanation of why the company uses them.

Conference Call and Webcast

A conference call and live webcast will be held today beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET, which can be accessed using the following link (here) or through the Company's investor webpage (BlackBerry.com/Investors) or by dialing toll free +1 (844) 512-2926 and entering Elite Entry Number 6312676.

A replay of the conference call will be available at approximately 8:30 p.m. ET on June 28, 2023, using the same webcast link (here) or by dialing Canada toll free +1 (855) 669-9658 or US toll free +1 (877) 344-7529 and entering Replay Access Code 6786029.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of certain securities laws, including under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding BlackBerry's plans, strategies and objectives including its expectations with respect to increasing and enhancing its product and service offerings.

The words "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "could", "intend", "believe", "target", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by BlackBerry in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that BlackBerry believes are appropriate in the circumstances, including but not limited to, BlackBerry's expectations regarding its business, strategy, opportunities and prospects, the launch of new products and services, general economic conditions, competition, and BlackBerry's expectations regarding its financial performance. Many factors could cause BlackBerry's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to the following factors: BlackBerry's strategic review of its businesses, including risk related to BlackBerry's ability to realize the benefits of any strategic alternatives being explored and risk that uncertainty relating to the review may adversely impact the Company's business and relationships with its partners, customers and employees; BlackBerry's ability to enhance, develop, introduce or monetize products and services for the enterprise market in a timely manner with competitive pricing, features and performance; BlackBerry's ability to maintain or expand its customer base for its software and services offerings to grow revenue or achieve sustained profitability; the intense competition faced by BlackBerry; the occurrence or perception of a breach of BlackBerry's network cybersecurity measures, or an inappropriate disclosure of confidential or personal information; the failure or perceived failure of BlackBerry's solutions to detect or prevent security vulnerabilities; BlackBerry's continuing ability to attract new personnel, retain existing key personnel and manage its staffing effectively; litigation against BlackBerry; BlackBerry's dependence on its relationships with resellers and channel partners; acquisitions, divestitures and other business initiatives; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; network disruptions or other business interruptions; BlackBerry's ability to foster an ecosystem of third-party application developers; BlackBerry's products and services being dependent upon interoperability with rapidly changing systems provided by third parties; BlackBerry's ability to obtain rights to use third-party software and its use of open source software; failure to protect BlackBerry's intellectual property and to earn expected revenues from intellectual property rights; BlackBerry being found to have infringed on the intellectual property rights of others; the substantial asset risk faced by BlackBerry, including the potential for charges related to its long-lived assets and goodwill; BlackBerry's indebtedness; tax provision changes, the adoption of new tax legislation or exposure to additional tax liabilities; the use and management of user data and personal information; government regulations applicable to BlackBerry's products and services, including products containing encryption capabilities; environmental, social and governance expectations and standards; the failure of BlackBerry's suppliers, subcontractors, channel partners and representatives to use acceptable ethical business practices or comply with applicable laws; regulations regarding health and safety, hazardous materials usage and conflict minerals; foreign operations, including fluctuations in foreign currencies; adverse economic, geopolitical and environmental conditions; the fluctuation of BlackBerry's quarterly revenue and operating results; the volatility of the market price of BlackBerry's common shares; and rising inflation.

These risk factors and others relating to BlackBerry are discussed in greater detail in BlackBerry's Annual Report on Form 10-K and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" section of BlackBerry's MD&A (copies of which filings may be obtained at www.sedar.com or www.sec.gov). All of these factors should be considered carefully, and readers should not place undue reliance on BlackBerry's forward-looking statements. Any statements that are forward-looking statements are intended to enable BlackBerry's shareholders to view the anticipated performance and prospects of BlackBerry from management's perspective at the time such statements are made, and they are subject to the risks that are inherent in all forward-looking statements, as described above, as well as difficulties in forecasting BlackBerry's financial results and performance for future periods, particularly over longer periods, given changes in technology and BlackBerry's business strategy, evolving industry standards, intense competition and short product life cycles that characterize the industries in which BlackBerry operates. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of today and the company has no intention and undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of them, except as required by law.

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Operations



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023

May 31, 2022 Revenue $ 373

$ 151

$ 168 Cost of sales 194

51

64 Gross margin 179

100

104 Gross margin % 48.0 %

66.2 %

61.9 % Operating expenses









Research and development 54

48

53 Selling, marketing and administration 99

83

82 Amortization 15

18

27 Impairment of goodwill —

245

— Impairment of long-lived assets —

231

— Debentures fair value adjustment 22

(26)

(46) Litigation settlement —

—

165

190

599

281 Operating loss (11)

(499)

(177) Investment income (loss), net 3

6

(1) Loss before income taxes (8)

(493)

(178) Provision for income taxes 3

2

3 Net loss $ (11)

$ (495)

$ (181) Loss per share









Basic $ (0.02)

$ (0.85)

$ (0.31) Diluted $ (0.02)

$ (0.85)

$ (0.35)











Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding (000s)









Basic 582,812

581,493

576,877 Diluted 582,812

581,493

637,710 Total common shares outstanding (000s) 583,237

582,157

577,169

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Balance Sheets





As at



May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023 Assets







Current







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 358

$ 295 Short-term investments

158

131 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $6 and $1, respectively

117

120 Other receivables

8

12 Income taxes receivable

3

3 Other current assets

52

182



696

743 Restricted cash and cash equivalents

27

27 Long-term investments

35

34 Other long-term assets

60

8 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

44

44 Property, plant and equipment, net

24

25 Goodwill

596

595 Intangible assets, net

192

203



$ 1,674

$ 1,679 Liabilities







Current







Accounts payable

$ 21

$ 24 Accrued liabilities

128

143 Income taxes payable

21

20 Debentures

389

367 Deferred revenue, current

177

175



736

729 Deferred revenue, non-current

26

40 Operating lease liabilities

52

52 Other long-term liabilities

1

1



815

822 Shareholders' equity







Capital stock and additional paid-in capital

2,920

2,909 Deficit

(2,039)

(2,028) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(22)

(24)



859

857



$ 1,674

$ 1,679

BlackBerry Limited Incorporated under the Laws of Ontario (United States dollars, in millions) (unaudited)

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



Three Months Ended

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022 Cash flows from operating activities





Net loss $ (11)

$ (181) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:





Amortization 16

29 Stock-based compensation 9

8 Intellectual property disposed of by sale 147

— Debentures fair value adjustment 22

(46) Operating leases (1)

(3) Net changes in working capital items





Accounts receivable, net of allowance 3

36 Other receivables 4

4 Other assets (62)

(9) Accounts payable (3)

(8) Accrued liabilities (14)

148 Income taxes payable 1

2 Deferred revenue (12)

(22) Net cash provided by (used in) in operating activities 99

(42) Cash flows from investing activities





Acquisition of long-term investments (1)

— Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (2)

(1) Acquisition of intangible assets (8)

(8) Acquisition of short-term investments (66)

(164) Proceeds on sale or maturity of short-term investments 39

226 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (38)

53 Cash flows from financing activities





Issuance of common shares 2

3 Net cash provided by financing activities 2

3 Effect of foreign exchange loss on cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and

restricted cash equivalents —

(1) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash

equivalents during the period 63

13 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents,

beginning of period 322

406 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and restricted cash equivalents,

end of period $ 385

$ 419







As at May 31, 2023

February 28, 2023 Cash and cash equivalents $ 358

$ 295 Restricted cash and cash equivalents 27

27 Short-term investments 158

131 Long-term investments 35

34

$ 578

$ 487

Reconciliations of the Company's Segment Results to the Consolidated Results

The following table shows information by operating segment for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022. The Company reports segment information in accordance with U.S. GAAP Accounting Standards Codification Section 280 based on the "management" approach. The management approach designates the internal reporting used by the Chief Operating Decision Maker for making decisions and assessing performance of the Company's reportable operating segments.



For the Three Months Ended (in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT

Licensing and Other

Segment Totals

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

May 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment revenue $ 93

$ 113

$ 45

$ 51

$ 235

$ 4

$ 373

$ 168 Segment cost of sales 37

53

9

8

147

2

193

63 Segment gross margin $ 56

$ 60

$ 36

$ 43

$ 88

$ 2

$ 180

$ 105 Segment gross margin % 60 %

53 %

80 %

84 %

37 %

50 %

48 %

63 %

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended May 31, 2023 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2023

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT Licensing and

Other Segment Totals

Reconciling

Items

Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 93

$ 45

$ 235

$ 373

$ —

$ 373 Cost of sales 37

9

147

193

1

194 Gross margin (1) $ 56

$ 36

$ 88

$ 180

$ (1)

$ 179 Operating expenses















190

190 Investment income, net















(3)

(3) Loss before income taxes



















$ (8)

______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended May 31, 2023.

The following table reconciles the Company's segment results for the three months ended May 31, 2022 to consolidated U.S. GAAP results:



For the Three Months Ended May 31, 2022

(in millions) (unaudited)

Cybersecurity

IoT Licensing and

Other Segment Totals

Reconciling

Items

Consolidated

U.S. GAAP Revenue $ 113

$ 51

$ 4

$ 168

$ —

$ 168 Cost of sales 53

8

2

63

1

64 Gross margin (1) $ 60

$ 43

$ 2

$ 105

$ (1)

$ 104 Operating expenses















281

281 Investment loss, net















1

1 Loss before income taxes



















$ (178)

______________________________

(1) See "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures" for a reconciliation of selected U.S. GAAP-based measures to adjusted measures for the three months ended May 31, 2022.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures with the Nearest Comparable U.S. GAAP Measures

In the Company's internal reports, management evaluates the performance of the Company's business on a non-GAAP basis by excluding the impact of certain items below from the Company's U.S. GAAP financial results. The Company believes that these non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP ratios provide management, as well as readers of the Company's financial statements, with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods and is useful in helping management and readers understand the Company's operating results and underlying operational trends.

Readers are cautioned that adjusted gross margin, adjusted gross margin percentage, adjusted operating expense, adjusted net income (loss), adjusted income (loss) per share, adjusted research and development expense, adjusted selling, marketing and administrative expense, adjusted amortization expense, adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage, adjusted EBITDA margin percentage and free cash flow (usage) and similar measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by U.S. GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in the context of the U.S. GAAP results.

Reconciliation of non-GAAP based measures with most directly comparable U.S. GAAP based measures for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022

A reconciliation of the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022 to adjusted financial measures is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022 Gross margin

$ 179

$ 104 Stock compensation expense

1

1 Adjusted gross margin

$ 180

$ 105









Gross margin %

48.0 %

61.9 % Stock compensation expense

0.3 %

0.6 % Adjusted gross margin %

48.3 %

62.5 %

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP operating expense for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022 to adjusted operating expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022 Operating expense

$ 190

$ 281 Restructuring charges

5

1 Stock compensation expense

8

6 Debentures fair value adjustment

22

(46) Acquired intangibles amortization

10

23 Litigation settlement

—

165 Adjusted operating expense

$ 145

$ 132

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net loss and U.S. GAAP basic loss per share for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022 to adjusted net income (loss) and adjusted basic earnings (loss) per share is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions, except per share amounts)

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022







Basic

earnings

(loss) per share





Basic loss per share Net loss

$ (11)

$(0.02)

$ (181)

$(0.31) Restructuring charges

5





1



Stock compensation expense

9





7



Debentures fair value adjustment

22





(46)



Acquired intangibles amortization

10





23



Litigation settlement

—





165



Adjusted net income (loss)

$ 35

$0.06

$ (31)

$(0.05)

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022 to adjusted research and development, selling, marketing and administration, and amortization expense is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022 Research and development

$ 54

$ 53 Stock compensation expense

2

2 Adjusted research and development

$ 52

$ 51









Selling, marketing and administration

$ 99

$ 82 Restructuring charges

5

1 Stock compensation expense

6

4 Adjusted selling, marketing and administration

$ 88

$ 77









Amortization

$ 15

$ 27 Acquired intangibles amortization

10

23 Adjusted amortization

$ 5

$ 4

Adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted operating income (loss) margin percentage and adjusted EBITDA margin percentage for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022 are reflected in the table below.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022 Operating loss

$ (11)

$ (177) Non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss







Restructuring charges

5

1 Stock compensation expense

9

7 Debentures fair value adjustment

22

(46) Acquired intangibles amortization

10

23 Litigation settlement

—

165 Total non-GAAP adjustments to operating loss

46

150 Adjusted operating income (loss)

35

(27) Amortization

16

29 Acquired intangibles amortization

(10)

(23) Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41

$ (21)









Revenue

$ 373

$ 168 Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % (1)

9 %

(16 %) Adjusted EBITDA margin % (2)

11 %

(13 %)

______________________________

(1) Adjusted operating income (loss) margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted operating income (loss) by revenue. (2) Adjusted EBITDA margin % is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by revenue.

The Company uses free cash flow (usage) when assessing its sources of liquidity, capital resources, and quality of earnings. The Company believes that free cash flow (usage) is helpful in understanding the Company's capital requirements and provides an additional means to reflect the cash flow trends in the Company's business.

Reconciliation of U.S. GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities for the three months ended May 31, 2023 and May 31, 2022 to free cash flow (usage) is reflected in the table below:

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2023

May 31, 2022 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$ 99

$ (42) Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

(2)

(1) Free cash flow (usage)

$ 97

$ (43)

Key Metrics

The Company regularly monitors a number of financial and operating metrics, including the following key metrics, in order to measure the Company's current performance and estimate future performance. Readers are cautioned that annual recurring revenue ("ARR"), dollar-based net retention rate ("DBNRR"), Cybersecurity total contract value ("TCV") billing and recurring revenue percentage do not have any standardized meaning and are unlikely to be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

For the Three Months Ended (in millions)

May 31, 2023 Cybersecurity Annual Recurring Revenue

$ 289 Cybersecurity Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

81 % Cybersecurity Total Contract Value Billings

$ 122 Recurring Software Product Revenue

~ 90%

