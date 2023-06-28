BRINGING THE HEAT: BENIHANA OPENING IN CONROE, TX

Japanese Teppanyaki Restaurant Brings Fiery Entertainment to Teas Crossing Shopping Center

CONROE, Texas, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Benihana, the nation's leading owner and operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants, is pleased to announce the highly anticipated opening of their fifth Houston area restaurant in Conroe set for July 13, 2023. The new restaurant is located at 3061 Interstate 45 North in the Teas Crossing Shopping Center at N. FM 3083 Rd. and N. Frazier St.

"We are thrilled to join the Conroe community and introduce our iconic Japanese menu alongside the Benihana experience people have come to know and love," said Tom Baldwin, CEO and President of Benihana. "As we welcome new and familiar guests to our restaurant, we look forward to playing an integral part in creating great memories for our valued guests."

Conroe will mark the fifth Benihana restaurant in the Houston market, joining Benihana Sugar Land, Houston downtown, The Woodlands and Westheimer Road.

To celebrate the grand opening, Benihana will host a special lunch for Texas Children's Hospital patients and families and a private event for Houston and Conroe communities.

Occupying 7,000 square-feet, the new restaurant seats guests in a contemporary Japanese setting and features 17 teppanyaki tables, as well as an expansive sushi and cocktail bar. Guests have a front row seat to observe Benihana's skilled chefs as they carefully prepare a variety of traditional Japanese dishes, including hibachi steak, chicken and seafood, as well as many other specialty items.

Benihana aims to create a distinctive and vibrant atmosphere in every restaurant. The interior of the Benihana Conroe restaurant features a modern design that is perfect for any occasion, from intimate dinners to larger celebrations. The restaurant features a full bar with an extensive selection of sake, wine, and other fun spirits. Guests can dine with friends and family or enjoy their hibachi favorites at home through delivery services including Uber Eats, Postmates, Grubhub, DoorDash, Favor, EZCater and online at Benihana .

"Every Benihana restaurant has its own unique story to tell," said Andrew Kim, Conroe General Manager. "By crafting a fun, distinctive dining experience at each Benihana restaurant, we strive to create a special connection with our guests and neighbors and invite them on our culinary journey." For more information about Benihana, please visit www.benihana.com .

About Benihana Inc.

Benihana, through its subsidiaries, is the nation's leading operator of Japanese teppanyaki and sushi restaurants with more than 100 restaurants operating under the brands BENIHANA®, RA SUSHI®, and SAMURAI®, including franchised BENIHANA restaurants in the United States, the Caribbean, Central America, and South America.

