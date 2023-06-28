Chartis Research Ranks LexisNexis Risk Solutions as Category Leader in Four Payment Risk Categories

Categories Include Overall Scoring, Card Payments, Alternative Payments and Account-to-Account Payments

ATLANTA, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions announced that Chartis Research has recognized the company as Category Leader in the Payment Risk Solutions 2023: Market and Vendor Landscape Report across four categories in the payment risk solutions space. The report uses Chartis RiskTech Quadrant®, a comprehensive methodology of in-depth independent research and a clear scoring system, to explain which technology solutions meet an organization's needs.

When scoring for Payment Risk Solutions, the RiskTech Quadrant assessed risk typology across payment methods, methodology/technology, real time capabilities in risk/fraud models, solution packaging/deployment and pre-payment. LexisNexis Risk Solutions ranked "Category Leader Overall," as well as in the categories of Alternative Payments, Account-to-Account Payments and Card Payments. Category Leaders "combine depth and breadth of functionality, technology and content with the required organizational characteristics to capture significant share in their market," according to the report.

"The LexisNexis Risk Solutions portfolio harnesses the capabilities necessary to confront the growing issue of risk exposure in current payment processes," said Nick Vitchev, research director, financial crime and fraud markets, Chartis Research. "The seamless integration of products with existing verification systems and real time capabilities positions it as a Category Leader for global Payment Risk Solutions."

Ensuring a customer-centric experience that provides flexible and adaptive support across the customer journey is at the core of the company's payments risk products. LexisNexis Risk Solutions addresses payments risk across multiple areas including financial crime prevention (such as anti-money laundering and sanctions compliance), fraud prevention, pre-payment verification and post-payment analytics.

"It is an honor for LexisNexis Risk Solutions to receive leadership recognition from Chartis for our work in the payments risk space. We strive to provide our clients the tools necessary to deliver an optimal consumer experience and this ranking is evidence of our ability to innovate and deliver," said Grayson Clarke, senior vice president, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This further validates our ability to support an extensive range of organizations in the area of payments risk through our broad array of risk insight and screening products."

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions

LexisNexis® Risk Solutions includes seven brands that span multiple industries and sectors. We harness the power of data, sophisticated analytics platforms and technology solutions to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit LexisNexis Risk Solutions and RELX.

About Chartis Research

Chartis Research is the leading provider of research and analysis on the global market for risk technology. It is part of Infopro Digital, which owns market-leading brands such as Risk and WatersTechnology. Chartis' goal is to support enterprises as they drive business performance through improved risk management, corporate governance and compliance, and to help clients make informed technology and business decisions by providing in-depth analysis and actionable advice on virtually all aspects of risk technology.

