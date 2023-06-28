TruckHouse Unveils a new state-of-the-art Carbon Fiber Expedition Vehicle in Collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV)

The TruckHouse® BCR is here, showcasing a new ground-up design with more capacity and higher level of refinement

Designed in collaboration with esteemed vehicle builder, American Expedition Vehicles® (AEV®)

Aerospace-grade carbon fiber monocoque shell

Patent pending HiPR Foil™ aerodynamic system

Based on an AEV Prospector® XL RAM 3500

Production Begins Winter 2024

SPARKS, Nev., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruckHouse® has launched the highly anticipated BCR, a turn-key 4x4 expedition vehicle that sets new standards in design and performance – developed in collaboration with American Expedition Vehicles®. This collaboration between two industry leaders has resulted in a camper that redefines the boundaries of ingenuity. The BCR features a fully redesigned, state-of-the-art, carbon monocoque house crafted with aerospace-grade materials. By seamlessly integrating this house with the AEV Prospector® XL (PXL) truck, the BCR offers an unparalleled level of luxury, reliability, and off-road capability.

"I was initially impressed with TruckHouse's extremely high build quality, strong work ethic, and logical approach. After talking through what they wanted to build next, we naturally saw an opportunity to collaborate, not only by supplying the AEV Prospector XL chassis, but working together we were able to design the BCR's external surface to perfectly compliment the refined ruggedness of the PXL" says Dave Harriton, CEO and Founder of AEV.

The BCR introduces the patent pending HiPR Foil™ (High Pressure Reduction, "Hyper") aerodynamic system. This innovative feature reduces the frontal high-pressure zone by pulling air away from the leading face of the cabover resulting in improved drivability and fuel economy.

Step inside the BCR, and you'll be greeted by a roomy and inviting interior. The carbon fiber house boasts an open floor plan, enhanced by 270 degrees of windows that envelop the U-shaped rear dinette. With an impressive interior standing height of 6'6", the BCR provides a sense of spaciousness and freedom.

The BCR embraces cutting-edge solid-state switching technology and is Starlink Mobility compatible. This connectivity enables you to work remotely and enjoy the comforts of a fully equipped office on the go. The galley is furnished with modern conveniences, including an induction cooktop, a versatile convection oven/microwave, a spacious sink, and a marine 2-drawer fridge/freezer.

Comfort and functionality are at the forefront of the BCR's design. The vehicle easily accommodates four adults and includes a wet bath that can be outfitted with a choice of three toilet systems (cassette, dry flush, or composting). An optional pass-through to the truck's cab is also offered. The BCR ensures that every aspect of your journey is met with confidence, ease, and functionality.

"People are inspired by the vision that expedition vehicles can be built to the same quality and longevity standard as yachts and airplanes - we saw that with the tremendous success of the BCT," says TruckHouse CEO and Co-founder Matt Linder. "The BCR is our continued demonstration of that vision."

The AEV Prospector XL, based on the RAM 3500, serves as the ideal companion to the BCR. Upfitted with formidable features such as 40" tires, a robust stamped steel front bumper, a capable 3" dual sport RT suspension system, and rugged Highmark® fender flares, the PXL achieves unrivaled off-road prowess while retaining the RAM's renowned capability.

Pre-orders for the BCR are now open, with production scheduled to begin in winter 2024. TruckHouse continues to push the envelope in the off-grid expedition vehicle industry, delivering exceptional quality, durability, and performance.

