AeroPress, Inc. Introduces its Largest Coffee Maker Yet: the AeroPress XL

AeroPress XL features double the capacity as the acclaimed AeroPress Original with the same patented technology

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AeroPress, Inc. , the maker of the iconic coffee press with more than 45,000 five-star reviews in over 60 countries, announces the official launch of its most widely demanded and largest coffee maker ever: the AeroPress XL .

Coffee enthusiasts looking for more uniquely delicious and smooth, grit-free cups of coffee from their AeroPress have gotten their wish granted with the new AeroPress XL. This new coffee maker has twice the capacity of the AeroPress Original and Clear versions, with the same revolutionary, patented brewing technology that made AeroPress an international household name among baristas and discerning coffee drinkers. The new, long-awaited product comes with a multi-serve carafe made of crystal clear, shatterproof Tritan™ (a $19.95 value) and can brew up to six shots of espresso style coffee, or up to two cups of coffee in just one press. As the only coffee maker on the market that combines the best of three brew techniques into one simple-to-use press, consumers can get a customized, fresh brew in about a minute.

The AeroPress XL joins the AeroPress Original, AeroPress Go and AeroPress Clear as the only coffee makers thoughtfully designed to deliver a unique and customizable coffee experience with complete control over grind size, temperature, and immersion time. With a patented, portable design and unbelievably fast brewing process, AeroPress coffee makers allow users to create uniquely delicious American, latte, cold brew, and espresso-style coffee anytime, anywhere.

"We have heard our community's enthusiastic requests for an AeroPress coffee maker with a larger brew capacity and are thrilled to meet their needs with the debut of the AeroPress XL," says CEO Gerard Meyer. "It was critical that we maintain the AeroPress standard for brewing unrivaled cups of coffee with this new model, and we're excited to bring this long-awaited product to consumers. It is the perfect solution for coffee-loving families, roommates, and officemates who want to brew more cups at a time."

The AeroPress XL is available in the USA now at REI and aeropress.com for $79.95 and will be rolling out to Amazon, select US retailers and international distributors over the coming months.

AeroPress coffee makers give coffee lovers in 60+ countries the ability to brew their perfect cup, anywhere and in about a minute. Our patented technology uniquely combines the best of three brew techniques in one easy-to-use, extremely portable, affordable press. Coffee lovers get a cup of coffee with the full body of a French press, the smoothness of a pour-over and the richness of espresso, with a finish that is balanced, complex and lingers well after the last sip. AeroPress coffee makers are a favorite among baristas, world coffee champions, and the discerning everyday coffee drinker – and our 45K+ 5-star online reviews speak for themselves. For more information about AeroPress, visit aeropress.com or follow along on Instagram (@ aeropress ) and TikTok ( @aeropress ).

