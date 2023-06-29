COSMAX Introduces 'Capsule Sun,' a Sunscreen Formula without Emulsifiers

- A white-cast-free formulation with high-spreadability

SEONGNAM, South Korea, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global cosmetics research, development, and manufacturing (ODM) company COSMAX has completed the patent application for its own sunscreen formulation "Capsule Sun." COSMAX plans to strengthen a formulation line-up of sunscreens in the global cosmetics market through technological advancements.

On the 28th, COSMAX announced that it has completed the trademark registration for 'Clear Fence™', its proprietary technology for sunscreen, and the patent application for "cosmetic compositions including capsules." The new formulation is characterized by a transparent texture without emulsifiers. It combines the sun protection efficacy of sun care products with the moisturizing effect of skincare.

COSMAX developed the Capsule Sun formulation in response to the increasing demand for transparent and easy-to-apply sunscreens. The company applied its in-house technology that evenly disperses large particle oil ingredients into an aqueous phase without emulsifiers.

The Capsule Sun utilizes a visible capsule form containing sunscreen ingredients to ensure transparency. It provides the effect of sunscreen by forming an even protective barrier on the skin while creating a natural luminosity with moisturizing ingredients. As the formulation is free of emulsifiers, it does not cause white cast and is easy to apply after makeup.

In the global beauty market, the demand for sun care products is growing as applying sunscreen has become an essential skincare routine. Meanwhile, consumer preferences for sunscreen formulations vary by country and region. Europeans and North Americans prefer functional products that reduce damage from strong UV rays, while Asians prefer formulations that are less irritating and have good spreadability.

As tastes in sunscreen are being diversified, consumers consider various factors such as moisturizing effect, spreadability, and transparency when choosing sun care products.

To meet the evolving needs, COSMAX continuously expands its sun care products line-up by introducing new formulations such as sticks, milks, sprays, cushions, serums, and more.

Lee Byung Ju, CEO of COSMAX, said, "COSMAX has developed the Capsule Sun to meet the growing demand for transparent sunscreens." He emphasized, "As a sun care sector is expected to grow in the global beauty market, COSMAX will continuously introduce new sun care formulations in line with the evolving trends and consumer preferences."

In the first quarter of 2023, COSMAX's sales of sunscreen products grew by approximately 130% compared to the same period last year as the global market moved out of the COVID-19 pandemic phase.

