Generix Group named in Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Warehouse Management Systems (WMS) for the fifth consecutive year

Generix Group, a global provider of collaborative SaaS Software solutions for the Supply Chain, industrial, and retail ecosystems, has been named for the 5th consecutive year in the 2023 Gartner® Magic QuadrantTM for its Warehouse Management Systems.

The hyper-flexibility of the SOLOCHAIN solution and the functional wealth of Generix WMS meet the needs of a wide range of industries worldwide.

MONTRÉAL, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - In a market where forecasting is no longer enough and immediacy is the new norm, Generix Group is stepping up investment in its solutions to maintain its leadership in the supply chain and serve its 400 or so WMS customers worldwide. Every day, some 2,000 warehouses operate with a Generix Group WMS. The company's investment in innovation is one of the cornerstones of its strategic transformation, and has recently resulted in the launch of RMS, Resource Management System, for the planning and optimization of warehouse resources. This latest solution addresses two key issues for warehouses: optimizing resource planning while preserving human resources and meeting the customer promise at all times thanks to analytical and predictive work processed with AI. This solution helps to attract and retain talent in a profession where resources are under pressure.

Generix Group is a specialist in flow management, and its solutions are deployed in 60 countries, for players in omnichannel retail, FMCG, manufacturing, luxury goods, pharmaceuticals and 3PLs.

Generix WMS and SOLOCHAIN are highly complementary solutions. Thanks to its exceptional functional scope and standard processes, Generix WMS covers the needs of customers in a large number of industries, often with complex challenges: stored, cross-dock, e-commerce, mix-flows, multi-trade and multi-customer flows on the same site, whatever the constraints linked to the products (ambient, fresh and frozen, etc.). This solution has also been enriched by recent requirements, such as customization of orders, value-added operations and large volume variations, while complying with all regulatory constraints, both in France and internationally. SOLOCHAIN is totally flexible and integrates a Manufacturing Execution system (MES) to supply manufacturers' production lines. It also offers an integrated project management and documentation tool. In addition, Generix Group offers solutions such as TMS, OMS, YMS and now RMS and a scalable API catalog.

"We believe, being named in the Magic Quadrant™ again this year, is a recognition of our R&D efforts to support our customers in their warehouse performance issues, whether they have one or dozens of sites, and whatever their industry. As part of the deployment of our Boost Together strategic transformation plan, this investment dynamic reached another major achievement this year with the announcement of Resource Management System (RMS). For the first time on the market, a solution combines performance analysis and planning services for combined resources (human & machine), for the benefit of day-to-day efficiency in the warehouse. We are continuing, and even stepping up, our investments so as to be more than ever the partner of choice for Supply Chain Leaders, through a "business" approach and by taking into account our customers' future challenges. This is why we believe; we have been recognized by a reference organization", comments Nicolas Picquerey, Chief Solutions & Services Officer, Generix Group.

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Warehouse Management Systems, 08 May 2023, Simon Tunstall, et.al.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise users of these technologies to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner's research publications represent the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Generix Group

Generix Group is an expert in the Collaborative Supply Chain with presence in 60 countries thanks to its subsidiaries and network of partners. More than 6,000 companies around the world use its SaaS solutions. The group's 800 employees provide daily assistance to clients such as Carrefour, Danone, FM Logistic, Fnac-Darty, Essilor and Ferrero in the digital transformation of their Supply Chains. Its collaborative platform, Generix Supply Chain Hub, helps companies keep their promises to their customers. It connects companies to all their partners so together they can operate physical flows, digitize information flows, and collaboratively manage processes in real time. Generix Supply Chain Hub is intended for all actors in the supply chain: manufacturers, logistic service providers (3PL/4PL), and distributors.

