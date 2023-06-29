ISG Partners with NovoEd to Support Operational Excellence and Faster Growth Through "Training as a Service" at Enterprise Organizations

Collaboration Between Learning Platform and Advisory Firm Fuels Transformative Change Management Initiatives on Global Scale

SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NovoEd , the leading cohort-based learning platform for deep capability building, today announces its partnership with Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm and trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises.

(PRNewsfoto/NovoEd) (PRNewswire)

NovoEd announces its partnership with Information Services Group (ISG), a global technology research and advisory firm.

ISG partners with clients to determine a future vision, lead rapid change, and realize the value of their digital investments at scale through operational excellence and faster growth. The firm's partnership with NovoEd will serve to bolster the ISG Training-as-a-Service (TaaS) program by integrating the industry-leading social and collaborative, cohort-based learning technology from NovoEd into its portfolio of enterprise change practice offerings. This collaboration will scale ISG's clients' capacity to meet training demands, enable business strategies and drive measurable savings across their organizations.

"Business leaders are constantly seeking new and efficient ways to align remote workforces around their strategic business priorities," said Todd Moran, Chief Strategy Officer for NovoEd. "High impact learning and organizational change management are two sides of the same coin. This partnership will deepen both our companies' ability to deliver measurable change and impact to global enterprises."

ISG and NovoEd are partnering to present Learning as a Change Agent - Making the Case for L&D Amid Disruption , a webinar on Thursday, July 13 at 1 PM Eastern. Join Doug Teachey, Global Head of ISG's Training-as-a-Service (TaaS) solutions consulting, and Todd Moran, Chief Strategy Officer at NovoEd, for a dialogue on how to more effectively demonstrate the measurable impact of learning systems to business leaders outside the learning suite and how training can be used to support organizational change management initiatives and reduce costs.

"NovoEd is a strategic partner of ISG, and when we join forces and leverage each other's strengths, success is always the outcome," said Doug Teachey, Global Head of ISG's Training-as-a-Service program. "We look forward to this ongoing relationship as we continue to share our joint expertise across the dynamic learning and training industry."

About ISG

ISG (Information Services Group) (Nasdaq: III) is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 800 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence; and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006 and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countries — a global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com .

About NovoEd

Founded at Stanford's Social Algorithms Lab in 2012, NovoEd is a capability-building platform that uses social and collaborative learning to drive alignment, performance, and mobility at scale. Through cohort-based experiences, NovoEd taps into collective wisdom, placing each learner at the center of perspective, application, and expertise. Large enterprises such as 3M, GE, and Nestlé partner with NovoEd to accelerate their critical initiatives and reconnect teams through learning that is felt, experienced, and swiftly transformed into impact. Visit https://www.novoed.com/ to learn more.

Media Contact:

Christina Yu

Chief Marketing Officer

christina.yu@novoed.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE NovoEd