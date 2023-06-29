Leiters Unveils New Brand Identity Reflecting its Ongoing Commitment to Healthcare

DENVER, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leiters, a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services, announced today that it is rebranding the company to better represent its growing market leadership in healthcare and future strategic expansion. At the heart of this rebranding is a change of the company name to Leiters Health, a new corporate logo, and a new partnership statement, Quality Compounding for Life™.

The new brand for Leiters Health reinforces its alignment with the healthcare industry it serves and reflects its unwavering commitment and support of healthcare professionals and their patients. The company continues to experience strong growth in its longstanding ophthalmology business and the hospital services market it entered in 2018. Leiters Health now provides an end-to-end product offering including pre-filled syringes, IV bags and vials, non-opioid pain solutions, and ophthalmic medications and services including, FDA-Compliant Repackaged Avastin®.

Leiters Health is also committed to new product development in collaboration with its customers to meet evolving market needs. In the last 12 months, the company has developed and introduced 16 new products including 11 new IV bag offerings as part of its continued portfolio expansion. Leiters Health also works in close collaboration with its strategic health system investors including, Corewell Health Ventures, Intermountain Ventures, Kaiser Permanente Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Memorial Hermann Health System, Novant Health, Rex Health Ventures, UNC Health, to evaluate and create solutions that enable pharmacy efficiencies.

As a prominent forward-facing representation of the organization, the new corporate logo reflects the company's ongoing commitment to the science of high-quality 503B compounding and repackaging that supports and enables efficient healthcare. Graphically, every circle in the logo moving together represents an employee, a company value, and a solution, all coming together in perfect unison to provide Leiters Health customers and their patients with the highest quality medications and pharmacy services.

"The rebranding of Leiters Health is so much more than a new name and logo – it is an opportunity to share the renewed vision of our organization," said Joseph Cosgrove, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Leiters Health. "Our team is proud to bring to life a new brand that truly captures the spirit of Leiters Health, which is to provide critically needed life-saving medications to the healthcare industry."

As part of its commitment to quality, compliance, and sterile manufacturing excellence, Leiters Health continues to invest in its state-of-the-art 503B facilities, including two existing facilities in Denver, Colorado, and a new facility in Buena, New Jersey, which will be operational in 2024. Leiters Health stands ready to support the needs of the healthcare community now and in the future.

About Leiters Health

Leiters Health is a trusted FDA-registered 503B outsourcing provider of high-quality compounded sterile preparations and pharmacy services. It is committed to providing healthcare professionals and patients with critically needed outsourced medications. Its team of experts in sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing, repackaging, and compounding provides a sophisticated understanding of what it takes to elevate the quality and consistency of supply in pharmaceutical outsourcing. Leiters Health combines a highly experienced team, with robust automated processes, in a state-of-the-art outsourcing facility to ensure the delivery of the highest quality medicines. All sterile preparations are produced under the Human Drug Outsourcing Facilities under 503B of the FD&C Act (503B Guidance) and follow Current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP). To learn more about Leiters Health, please visit www.leiters.com.

