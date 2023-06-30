If you rented a property managed by WSE Property Management, you may be eligible for a payment from a class action settlement, announces Radford & Keebaugh, LLC and The Law Offices of Shimshon Wexler, P.C.

DECATUR, Ga., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A settlement has been reached with WSE Property Management, LLC ("WSE") in a class action lawsuit about whether it withheld security deposits, overcharged for actual utility usage and contracted utility amounts, and failed to honor leases with special provisions for month-to-month rentals.

You are included in the Settlement if you had a rental agreement for real property with WSE and either: (1) had all or some of your security deposit withheld, at least in part, due to alleged damage to the premises or otherwise were charged for alleged damages; had all or some of your security deposit retained between September 17, 2000 and the Final Approval Hearing date; and did not receive a list of alleged damage within 30 business days of occupancy termination ("Security Deposit Class"); or (2) had a lease that contained a provision that you would be charged only for your actual sub-metered utility usage, yet were charged an amount for utilities based on an estimate that was greater than your utility usage between September 17, 2014 and the Final Approval Hearing date ("Utility Meter Class"); or (3) were charged fees, including "administrative fees" associated with the collection of utility payments that were greater than the amount on your contract between September 17, 2014 and the Final Approval Hearing date ("Utility Fees Class"); or (4) had a lease with a "Special Provision" providing that if the lease goes month-to-month, you will be charged a $200 surcharge in addition to market rent; and your lease went month-to-month; but you were charged more than $200 above your previous monthly rent, between September 17, 2014 and the Final Approval Hearing date ("Holdover Rent Class").

If you submit an approved Claim Form, you will receive a payment based on your Settlement Class. Security Deposit Class members will receive the portion of their security deposit that was withheld for alleged damage; Utility Meter Class members will receive $10; Utility Fees Class members will receive a refund of all fees charged to them for collection of utilities beyond the amount disclosed and agreed to in the lease; and Holdover Rent Class members will receive the difference between their-previous-monthly-rent-plus-$200 and the monthly rent actually charged. Payment amounts may be reduced on a pro rata basis, if needed. Claim Forms are due October 30, 2023.

For more information, visit www.WSEpropertysettlement.com.

