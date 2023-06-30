TECNO PHANTOM X2 Pro Wins Featured Finalist at IDEA Award 2023

It Makes TECNO PHANTOM a Forth-time Global Design Award Recipient

NEW YORK, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, is delighted to announce that its PHANTOM X2 Pro handset has been honored as an IDEA Featured Finalist in the prestigious Industrial Design Excellence Awards (IDEA). This recognition further solidifies TECNO's commitment to relentlessly pushing for the perfect integration of contemporary, aesthetic design with the latest technologies.

Hosted by the Industrial Designers Society of America (IDSA), IDEA stands as one of the world's top four design awards, alongside Germany's iF Design Award and Red Dot Design Award as well as Japan's GMARK award. Since its inception in 1980, IDEA has been the foremost design award in North America, recognizing outstanding achievements in design across various categories. The evaluation process for IDEA involves key criteria such as design innovation, benefit to user, benefit to society and others.

(PRNewswire)

TECNO's PHANTOM X2 Pro, with its remarkable design and cutting-edge features, secured its place as an IDEA Featured Finalist

Pioneering Back Cover Made From Recycled Materials-- PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G Eco-Friendly Edition. features a pioneering environmentally friendly back cover, constructed using recycled waste plastics recovered from the ocean. Compared with virgin plastics, the use of recycled materials to manufacture the back covers reduces carbon emissions by approximately 38%, with each individual cover producing an estimated 2.4g fewer emissions on average, highlighting the brand's commitment to sustainable design.

World-First Portrait Lens Sets an Incredible New Standard-- The PHANTOM X2 Pro 5G, equipped with its world's first smartphone to feature a retractable portrait lens, offering a focal length of 65mm and 2.5x optical zoom, revolutionizes smartphone photography, enabling users to capture studio-like portrait shots.

TECNO's dedication to innovation and design excellence is the driving force behind its relentless pursuit of delivering exceptional products that cater to the evolving needs of its customers. Being recognized as an IDEA Featured Finalist underscores TECNO's commitment to pushing the boundaries of smartphone design and technology.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TECNO