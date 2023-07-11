GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR THEIR "RENAISSANCE" TOUR

The Tour Will Take the Legendary Group to Thirteen Additional Cities in the United States
MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that, due to its overwhelming success, the tour of the legendary group Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo has been extended through November of this year. The "Renaissance" tour, which started in April, has visited over fifteen cities in the US and Canada. Today, it was revealed that the renowned band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, has won two GRAMMY® Awards, in a career that spans more than 30 years, will take the stage in thirteen additional cities starting on Wednesday, October 25th in Tucson, Arizona, finishing in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday, November 12th.
The Renaissance Tour coincides with the latest release of their new album of the same name, their first in eight years, which is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."
Tickets for these dates will be on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 AM (Local Time) and on sale for the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM (Local Time). For information on ticket sales visit: www.toninobaliardo.com.
Renaissance Tour Schedule
DATE
CITY
ST
VENUE
Wednesday, October 25, 2023
TUCSON
AZ
Linda Ronstadt Music Hall
Thursday, October 26, 2023
EL PASO
TX
Abraham Chavez Theater
Saturday, October 28, 2023
MCALLEN
TX
McAllen Performing Arts Center
Sunday, October 29, 2023
HOUSTON
TX
Arena Theater
Tuesday, October 31, 2023
AUSTIN
TX
Moody Theater
Wednesday, November 1, 2023
DALLAS
TX
Majestic Theater
Monday, October 30, 2023
San Antonio
TX
Tobin Center
Saturday, November 4, 2023
NASHVILLE
TN
TPAC-Andrew Jackson Hall
Tuesday, November 7, 2023
HARTFORD
CT
Mortensen Hall
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
WASHINGTON
DC
DAR Constitutional Hall
Friday, November 10, 2023
CHARLOTTE
NC
Ovens Auditorium
Saturday, November 11, 2023
NORTH CHARLESTON
SC
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
Sunday, November 12, 2023
GREENBORO
NC
Steve Tanger Center
About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.
