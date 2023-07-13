The Ad Council's 69th Annual Public Service Award Dinner to honor Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ad Council has announced that its 69th Public Service Award Dinner will honor Jamie Dimon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase. Hosted on November 30, 2023, this event will be held at the Glasshouse in New York City.

"Jamie's dedication to being there for clients, customers, employees and communities in good and tough times has become a cornerstone of his legacy and a model for all industries," said Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council. "His remarkable leadership is a shining reminder that business success and creating a stronger, more inclusive economy are not mutually exclusive, but rather, intrinsically linked forces that can shape a brighter future for all. The Ad Council has benefited incredibly from the support of JPMorgan Chase and we look forward to many more years of partnering together on the most pressing issues facing our country."

JPMorgan Chase has been a trusted and active partner of the Ad Council since 1960, helping to drive significant impact on key issues such as skills development, COVID-19 vaccine awareness, saving for retirement and more.

"We are proud champions of banking's essential role in a community — its potential for bringing people together, for enabling companies and individuals to attain their goals, and for being a source of strength in difficult times," Dimon said. "This award is for our employees who come to work each day with a sense of purpose and a commitment to impact, to help people and institutions achieve their aspirations, to lift up individuals, homeowners, small businesses, larger corporations, schools, hospitals, cities and countries around the world."

Jamie Dimon is Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of JPMorgan Chase, a global financial services firm with assets of $3.7 trillion and operations worldwide. The firm is a leader in investment banking, financial services for consumers, small business, commercial banking, financial transaction processing and asset management. Dimon earned his bachelor's degree from Tufts University and holds an MBA from Harvard Business School. He serves on the boards of directors of a number of non-profit institutions including the Business Roundtable, Bank Policy Institute and Harvard Business School. Additionally, he serves on the executive committee of the Business Council and the Partnership for New York City, is the founder of the New York Jobs CEO Council and is a member of the Financial Services Forum and Council on Foreign Relations. Under Dimon's leadership, JPMorgan Chase has used its business expertise and resources, philanthropy and the skills of its 290,000 employees to make investments and develop business solutions that help to create a stronger and more inclusive economy. This includes a historic investment in Detroit's comeback from bankruptcy that has become a model for how business, community and government leaders work together to solve challenges; helping people with criminal backgrounds through hiring and public policy; a significant business investment to advance racial equity and employee and community programs that underscore why the future of work is about skills, not just college degrees.

Bringing together leaders at the intersection of media, marketing, advertising and technology, the Ad Council's Annual Public Service Award Dinner is the organization's largest fundraising event, with the last Annual Dinner in 2022 raising more than $7.1 million to support the Ad Council's national social impact programs. This year's event will be co-chaired by board members Carla Hassan (Chief Marketing Officer, JPMorgan Chase) and Diego Scotti (Chief Marketing Officer, Verizon).

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

