Evren Technologies Announces Launch of Revolutionary Phoenix®100 System for Vagus Nerve Stimulation Research

GAINESVILLE, Fla., July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evren Technologies, an innovator in the field of medical neuromodulation devices, today announced the launch of its pioneering Phoenix® 100 System, a state-of-the-art transcutaneous auricular vagus nerve stimulator (taVNS) research tool.

The Phoenix 100 System solves long-standing challenges faced by researchers in the realm of Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS). Current research tools are generally large, immobile, or lack the flexibility required to conduct high-quality clinical research. The Phoenix 100 System provides a compact, versatile, and programmable system tailored to the needs of PTSD patients and other indications that may benefit from non-invasive VNS research or treatment.

"The launch of our Phoenix 100 System to the research community marks a critical milestone in our journey, further building upon our reputation in the rapidly growing field of bioelectronic medicine. It opens the door to the use of taVNS therapy for the 12 million patients suffering from PTSD in the US and has resulted in our first product revenue!" said Weaver Gaines, Chairman & CEO.

The Phoenix 100 stimulates the vagus nerve via the ear's pinna, downregulating the sympathetic nervous system to reduce stress response. As the auricular branch of the vagus nerve primarily contains afferent fibers (going towards the brain), this type of stimulation is hands-free and reduces the risk of side effects, offering a significant advantage over cervical vagus nerve stimulation devices.

Designed specifically for VNS research, the Phoenix 100 System comprises a stimulator, a comfortable earpiece, and programming software. The Phoenix 100 System is the first to feature physiological monitoring to ensure stimulation quality, high-quality programmable stimulation with a wide range of amplitude and frequency choices, two calibration options, data logging, remote communication, and an adaptable home study capability. The important adherence monitoring feature in the easy-to-use device ensures that patients are following clinical protocols at home.

Anne Favre, MSE, MBA, Evren's COO Protem, explains "Many investigators close the discussion sections of their research with the sentiment 'further research is needed to optimize stimulation parameters, establish standardized protocols, and understand VNS mechanisms of action.' This is why now is the ideal time for the programmable Phoenix 100 System. This launch advances Evren's mission to empower PTSD patients and improve their lives through non-invasive, portable neuromodulation products."

Evren is an innovator in the field of medical neuromodulation devices and is transforming the treatment of PTSD, Acute Stress Reactions, and Acute Stress Disorder by delivering noninvasive, breakthrough, Vagal Nerve Stimulation (VNS) to the auricular branch of the vagus nerve. Our initial product -- the Phoenix® 100 System – administers transcutaneous auricular VNS (taVNS) safely and effectively in laboratory, clinical, and unsupervised home settings for VNS research use and was launched in June 2023. The Phoenix 100 will also be the clinical trial device in Evren's pivotal trial seeking De Novo classification from the FDA. It will deliver safe and effective taVNS therapy, with no known adverse side effects. Bioelectronic medicine uses sophisticated technology to modulate the electrical activity of the body's nervous system and has the potential to supplement or even replace drugs or other interventions. Evren's technology is based on stimulating the vagus nerve, the main nerve of the parasympathetic ("calming or safety) branch of the autonomic nervous system. For further information about the Phoenix 100 System or Evren Technologies, please visit evrenvns.com.

